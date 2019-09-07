Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minter with 2 TDs as South Alabama beats Jackson State 37-14

September 7, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tra Minter ran for two touchdowns as South Alabama beat Jackson State 37-14 on Saturday night.

Minter racked up 189 yards on 16 carries for the Jaguars (1-1), including a 49-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. Cephus Johnson threw for 120 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

South Alabama led 13-7 after Minter’s TD run when Johnson threw a short touchdown pass to Kawaan Baker with seconds to go in the first half and the Jaguars led 19-7 at halftime.

Minter ran for his second touchdown late in the third but the two-point conversion failed, leaving it at 25-7 with 5:36 to play in the quarter.

Advertisement

Jackson State scored a touchdown late in the first quarter on a 6-yard pass from Derrick Ponder to Newman but did not score again until late in the fourth when Tyson Alexander squeezed one more in on a 30-yard run with 5:22 to play.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Ponder finished with 123 yards passing for the Tigers (0-2).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US