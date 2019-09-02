Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

September 2, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 15 8 6 51 54 42
New York City FC 14 5 8 50 51 34
Atlanta 15 10 3 48 47 33
D.C. United 11 10 9 42 39 38
New York 12 12 5 41 47 44
New England 10 9 9 39 41 47
Toronto FC 10 10 8 38 44 45
Montreal 11 15 4 37 42 56
Orlando City 9 13 7 34 35 39
Chicago 8 12 10 34 44 43
Columbus 8 15 7 31 33 44
Cincinnati 5 20 3 18 28 67

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 5 62 74 30
Seattle 13 8 7 46 46 43
Minnesota 13 9 6 45 46 37
San Jose 13 10 5 44 48 43
Real Salt Lake 13 11 4 43 40 35
FC Dallas 12 10 7 43 47 38
LA Galaxy 13 12 3 42 41 45
Portland 12 11 4 40 43 40
Sporting Kansas City 10 11 7 37 41 45
Houston 9 15 4 31 38 49
Colorado 8 14 6 30 45 54
Vancouver 6 15 9 27 30 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, August 25

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 1

FC Dallas 5, Houston 1

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Wednesday, August 28

Montreal 2, Vancouver 1

Saturday, August 31

Colorado 2, New York 0

Chicago 1, Columbus 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Montreal 0

Toronto FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

FC Dallas 3, Cincinnati 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

New York City FC 3, Vancouver 1

Portland 1, Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 3, Orlando City 0

Sunday, September 1

Seattle 4, LA Galaxy 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, September 7

New England at New York City FC, 3:55 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:50 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

