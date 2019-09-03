Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

September 3, 2019 10:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 15 8 6 51 54 42
New York City FC 14 5 8 50 51 34
Atlanta 15 10 3 48 47 33
D.C. United 11 10 9 42 39 38
New York 12 12 5 41 47 44
New England 10 9 9 39 41 47
Toronto FC 10 10 8 38 44 45
Montreal 11 15 4 37 42 56
Orlando City 9 13 7 34 35 39
Chicago 8 12 10 34 44 43
Columbus 8 15 7 31 33 44
Cincinnati 5 20 3 18 28 67

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 5 62 74 30
Seattle 13 8 7 46 46 43
Minnesota 13 9 6 45 46 37
San Jose 13 10 5 44 48 43
Real Salt Lake 13 11 4 43 40 35
FC Dallas 12 10 7 43 47 38
LA Galaxy 13 12 3 42 41 45
Portland 12 11 4 40 43 40
Sporting Kansas City 10 11 7 37 41 45
Houston 9 15 4 31 38 49
Colorado 8 14 6 30 45 54
Vancouver 6 15 9 27 30 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 28

Montreal 2, Vancouver 1

Advertisement

Saturday, August 31

Colorado 2, New York 0

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Chicago 1, Columbus 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Montreal 0

Toronto FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

FC Dallas 3, Cincinnati 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

New York City FC 3, Vancouver 1

Portland 1, Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 3, Orlando City 0

Sunday, September 1

Seattle 4, LA Galaxy 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, September 7

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

San Jose at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia