All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|6
|51
|54
|42
|New York City FC
|14
|5
|8
|50
|51
|34
|Atlanta
|15
|10
|3
|48
|47
|33
|D.C. United
|11
|10
|9
|42
|39
|38
|New York
|12
|12
|5
|41
|47
|44
|New England
|10
|9
|9
|39
|41
|47
|Toronto FC
|10
|10
|8
|38
|44
|45
|Montreal
|11
|15
|4
|37
|42
|56
|Orlando City
|9
|13
|7
|34
|35
|39
|Chicago
|8
|12
|10
|34
|44
|43
|Columbus
|8
|15
|7
|31
|33
|44
|Cincinnati
|5
|20
|3
|18
|28
|67
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|4
|5
|62
|74
|30
|Seattle
|13
|8
|7
|46
|46
|43
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|6
|45
|46
|37
|San Jose
|13
|10
|5
|44
|48
|43
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|11
|4
|43
|40
|35
|FC Dallas
|12
|10
|7
|43
|47
|38
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|3
|42
|41
|45
|Portland
|12
|11
|4
|40
|43
|40
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|11
|7
|37
|41
|45
|Houston
|9
|15
|4
|31
|38
|49
|Colorado
|8
|14
|6
|30
|45
|54
|Vancouver
|6
|15
|9
|27
|30
|53
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, August 28
Montreal 2, Vancouver 1
Saturday, August 31
Colorado 2, New York 0
Chicago 1, Columbus 1, tie
D.C. United 3, Montreal 0
Toronto FC 1, New England 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
FC Dallas 3, Cincinnati 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0
New York City FC 3, Vancouver 1
Portland 1, Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose 3, Orlando City 0
Sunday, September 1
Seattle 4, LA Galaxy 3
Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday, September 7
New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 11
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
San Jose at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 15
D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
