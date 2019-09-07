All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 15 5 8 53 53 35 Philadelphia 15 8 6 51 54 42 Atlanta 15 10 3 48 47 33 D.C. United 11 10 9 42 39 38 New York 12 12 5 41 47 44 Toronto FC 11 10 8 41 49 46 New England 10 10 9 39 42 49 Montreal 11 15 4 37 42 56 Orlando City 9 13 8 35 37 41 Chicago 8 12 10 34 44 43 Columbus 8 15 7 31 33 44 Cincinnati 5 21 3 18 29 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 19 4 6 63 76 32 Seattle 13 9 7 46 46 45 Minnesota 13 9 6 45 46 37 San Jose 13 10 5 44 48 43 Real Salt Lake 13 11 4 43 40 35 Portland 13 11 4 43 45 41 FC Dallas 12 10 7 43 47 38 LA Galaxy 13 12 3 42 41 45 Sporting Kansas City 10 12 7 37 42 47 Colorado 9 14 6 33 47 54 Houston 9 15 4 31 38 49 Vancouver 6 15 9 27 30 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 31

Colorado 2, New York 0

Advertisement

Chicago 1, Columbus 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Montreal 0

Toronto FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

FC Dallas 3, Cincinnati 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

New York City FC 3, Vancouver 1

Portland 1, Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 3, Orlando City 0

Sunday, September 1

Seattle 4, LA Galaxy 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, September 7

New York City FC 2, New England 1

Toronto FC 5, Cincinnati 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Colorado 2, Seattle 0

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

San Jose at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.