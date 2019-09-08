Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

September 8, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 15 5 8 53 53 35
Philadelphia 15 8 6 51 54 42
Atlanta 15 10 3 48 47 33
D.C. United 11 10 9 42 39 38
New York 12 12 5 41 47 44
Toronto FC 11 10 8 41 49 46
New England 10 10 9 39 42 49
Montreal 11 15 4 37 42 56
Orlando City 9 13 8 35 37 41
Chicago 8 12 10 34 44 43
Columbus 8 15 7 31 33 44
Cincinnati 5 21 3 18 29 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 6 63 76 32
Seattle 13 9 7 46 46 45
Minnesota 13 9 6 45 46 37
San Jose 13 10 5 44 48 43
Real Salt Lake 13 11 4 43 40 35
Portland 13 11 4 43 45 41
FC Dallas 12 10 7 43 47 38
LA Galaxy 13 12 3 42 41 45
Sporting Kansas City 10 12 7 37 42 47
Colorado 9 14 6 33 47 54
Houston 9 15 4 31 38 49
Vancouver 6 15 9 27 30 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, September 1

Seattle 4, LA Galaxy 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, September 7

New York City FC 2, New England 1

Toronto FC 5, Cincinnati 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Colorado 2, Seattle 0

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

San Jose at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

