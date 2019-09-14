Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

September 14, 2019 10:05 am
 
2 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 16 5 9 57 56 37
Philadelphia 15 8 7 52 55 43
Atlanta 15 11 3 48 48 36
Toronto FC 11 10 9 42 50 47
D.C. United 11 10 9 42 39 38
New York 12 12 5 41 47 44
New England 10 10 10 40 45 52
Montreal 11 16 4 37 42 57
Chicago 9 12 10 37 48 43
Orlando City 9 13 9 36 40 44
Columbus 9 15 7 34 36 45
Cincinnati 6 21 3 21 30 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 7 64 77 33
Real Salt Lake 14 11 4 46 41 35
Seattle 13 9 7 46 46 45
Minnesota 13 10 6 45 46 39
San Jose 13 12 5 44 49 46
Portland 13 11 4 43 45 41
FC Dallas 12 11 7 43 47 42
LA Galaxy 13 13 3 42 42 47
Sporting Kansas City 10 12 7 37 42 47
Colorado 10 14 6 36 49 55
Houston 10 16 4 34 41 51
Vancouver 7 15 9 30 32 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 7

New York City FC 2, New England 1

Advertisement

Toronto FC 5, Cincinnati 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Los Angeles FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Colorado 2, Seattle 0

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose 0

Saturday, September 14

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, FC Dallas 0

Columbus 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1, Montreal 0

New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

San Jose at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in