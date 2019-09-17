Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

September 17, 2019 10:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 16 5 9 57 56 37
Philadelphia 15 8 7 52 55 43
Atlanta 15 11 3 48 48 36
Toronto FC 12 10 9 45 53 49
D.C. United 12 10 9 45 40 38
New York 12 13 5 41 49 48
New England 10 10 10 40 45 52
Montreal 11 16 4 37 42 57
Chicago 9 12 10 37 48 43
Orlando City 9 13 9 36 40 44
Columbus 9 15 7 34 36 45
Cincinnati 6 21 3 21 30 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 7 64 77 33
Seattle 14 9 7 49 50 47
Minnesota 14 10 6 48 49 40
Real Salt Lake 14 12 4 46 42 38
LA Galaxy 14 13 3 45 49 49
San Jose 13 12 5 44 49 46
Portland 13 12 4 43 45 42
FC Dallas 12 11 7 43 47 42
Sporting Kansas City 10 13 7 37 44 54
Colorado 10 15 6 36 51 58
Houston 10 16 4 34 41 51
Vancouver 7 15 9 30 32 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Advertisement

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1

Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose 0

Saturday, September 14

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, FC Dallas 0

Columbus 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1, Montreal 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United 1, Portland 0

Toronto FC 3, Colorado 2

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Seattle 4, New York 2

LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

San Jose at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies