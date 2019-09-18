Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

September 18, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 16 5 9 57 56 37
Philadelphia 15 8 7 52 55 43
Atlanta 16 11 3 51 50 36
Toronto FC 12 10 9 45 53 49
D.C. United 12 10 9 45 40 38
New York 13 13 5 44 51 48
New England 10 10 10 40 45 52
Montreal 11 16 4 37 42 57
Chicago 9 12 10 37 48 43
Orlando City 9 13 9 36 40 44
Columbus 9 15 7 34 36 45
Cincinnati 6 22 3 21 30 74

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 7 64 77 33
Seattle 14 9 8 50 50 47
Minnesota 14 10 6 48 49 40
Real Salt Lake 14 12 4 46 42 38
LA Galaxy 14 13 3 45 49 49
San Jose 13 12 5 44 49 46
FC Dallas 12 11 8 44 47 42
Portland 13 13 4 43 45 44
Sporting Kansas City 10 13 7 37 44 54
Colorado 10 15 6 36 51 58
Houston 10 16 4 34 41 51
Vancouver 7 15 9 30 32 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 11

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1

Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose 0

Saturday, September 14

New York City FC 2, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, FC Dallas 0

Columbus 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1, Montreal 0

New England 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Sunday, September 15

D.C. United 1, Portland 0

Toronto FC 3, Colorado 2

Minnesota 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Seattle 4, New York 2

LA Galaxy 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, September 21

San Jose at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

