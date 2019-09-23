Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

September 23, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 16 5 10 58 57 38
Atlanta 17 11 3 54 53 37
Philadelphia 15 9 7 52 55 45
D.C. United 13 10 9 48 42 38
New York 14 13 5 47 53 48
Toronto FC 12 10 10 46 54 50
New England 10 10 11 41 45 52
Chicago 9 12 11 38 48 43
Montreal 11 17 4 37 43 59
Orlando City 9 14 9 36 41 46
Columbus 9 15 8 35 37 46
Cincinnati 6 22 4 22 30 74

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 4 8 65 78 34
Seattle 14 10 8 50 50 49
Minnesota 14 10 7 49 49 40
LA Galaxy 15 13 3 48 51 50
Real Salt Lake 14 12 5 47 42 38
FC Dallas 12 11 9 45 48 43
San Jose 13 13 5 44 50 49
Portland 13 13 5 44 45 44
Colorado 11 15 6 39 54 60
Houston 11 16 4 37 43 52
Sporting Kansas City 10 14 7 37 46 57
Vancouver 7 15 10 31 33 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, September 21

Atlanta 3, San Jose 1

Columbus 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, New England 0, tie

Houston 2, Orlando City 1

Colorado 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

LA Galaxy 2, Montreal 1

Toronto FC 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, September 22

Minnesota 0, Portland 0, tie

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York 2, Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday, September 25

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

