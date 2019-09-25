Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

September 25, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 17 5 10 61 61 39
Philadelphia 16 9 7 55 57 46
Atlanta 17 12 3 54 54 41
D.C. United 13 10 9 48 42 38
New York 14 13 5 47 53 48
Toronto FC 12 10 10 46 54 50
New England 10 10 12 42 47 54
Chicago 9 12 11 38 48 43
Montreal 11 17 4 37 43 59
Orlando City 9 14 9 36 41 46
Columbus 9 15 8 35 37 46
Cincinnati 6 22 4 22 30 74

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 20 4 8 68 81 35
Minnesota 15 10 7 52 51 41
LA Galaxy 16 13 3 51 53 51
Seattle 14 10 8 50 50 49
Real Salt Lake 14 13 5 47 43 40
Portland 13 13 6 45 47 46
FC Dallas 12 11 9 45 48 43
San Jose 13 14 5 44 51 51
Colorado 11 15 6 39 54 60
Houston 11 17 4 37 44 55
Sporting Kansas City 10 15 7 37 47 59
Vancouver 7 15 10 31 33 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 18

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York 2, Portland 0

FC Dallas 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, September 21

Atlanta 3, San Jose 1

Columbus 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, New England 0, tie

Houston 2, Orlando City 1

Colorado 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

LA Galaxy 2, Montreal 1

Toronto FC 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, September 22

Minnesota 0, Portland 0, tie

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York 2, Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday, September 25

New York City FC 4, Atlanta 1

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

New England 2, Portland 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, September 29

Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

