MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, September 1
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|27
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|23
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|23
|Heber, NYC
|14
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|14
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|13
|Chris Wondolowski, SJ
|13
|Kei Kamara, COL
|11
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|11
|Nemanja Nikolic, CHI
|11
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|11
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|11
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|11
|Assists
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|18
|Diego Valeri, POR
|15
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|15
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|13
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|12
|Carles Gil, NE
|12
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|12
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|10
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|10
|Nicolas Gaitan, CHI
|10
|Haris Medunjanin, PHI
|10
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|132
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|117
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|105
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|100
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|94
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|88
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|86
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|84
|Wayne Rooney, DC
|78
|Magnus Eriksson, SJ
|77
|Kei Kamara, COL
|77
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|77
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|60
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|47
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|44
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|41
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|34
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|33
|Kei Kamara, COL
|33
|Daniel Royer, NYR
|32
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|31
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|29
|Diego Valeri, POR
|29
___
|Cautions
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|11
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|9
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|9
|Diego Polenta, LA
|9
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|8
|Leonardo Bertone, CIN
|8
|Maxime Chanot, NYC
|8
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|8
|Everton Luiz, RSL
|8
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|8
|Diego Rubio, COL
|8
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|11
|0
|11
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|1
|10
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|1
|10
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|9
|1
|10
|Diego Polenta, LA
|9
|1
|10
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
|0
|10
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|9
|0
|9
|Diego Rubio, COL
|8
|1
|9
11 players tied with 8
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Steve Clark, POR
|0.94
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|0.96
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.18
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|1.21
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.26
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.26
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.28
|Matt Turner, NE
|1.30
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.31
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|1.32
___
|Shutouts
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|13
|Bill Hamid, DC
|10
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|10
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|9
|David Bingham, LA
|8
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|8
|Evan Bush, MTL
|7
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|7
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|7
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|7
___
|Saves
|David Bingham, LA
|118
|Bill Hamid, DC
|114
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|107
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|98
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|90
|Tim Melia, KC
|89
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|89
|Luis Robles, NYR
|79
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|78
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|76
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.