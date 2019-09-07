Listen Live Sports

MLS Leaders

September 7, 2019 11:32 am
 
Through Sunday, September 1

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 27
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 23
Josef Martinez, ATL 23
Heber, NYC 14
Diego Rossi, LFC 14
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 13
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 13
Kei Kamara, COL 11
Mauro Manotas, HOU 11
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 11
Wayne Rooney, DC 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11
Assists
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18
Diego Valeri, POR 15
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Michael Barrios, DAL 13
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12
Carles Gil, NE 12
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10
Sebastian Blanco, POR 10
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 10
Haris Medunjanin, PHI 10

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 132
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 117
Josef Martinez, ATL 105
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 100
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 94
Diego Rossi, LFC 88
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 86
Sebastian Blanco, POR 84
Wayne Rooney, DC 78
Magnus Eriksson, SJ 77
Kei Kamara, COL 77
Mauro Manotas, HOU 77

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 60
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 47
Josef Martinez, ATL 44
Diego Rossi, LFC 41
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 34
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 33
Kei Kamara, COL 33
Daniel Royer, NYR 32
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 31
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 29
Diego Valeri, POR 29

___

Cautions
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9
Diego Chara, POR 9
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9
Diego Polenta, LA 9
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 8
Leonardo Bertone, CIN 8
Maxime Chanot, NYC 8
Franco Escobar, ATL 8
Everton Luiz, RSL 8
Alexander Ring, NYC 8
Diego Rubio, COL 8

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 0 11
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10
Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 1 10
Diego Polenta, LA 9 1 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 0 9
Diego Rubio, COL 8 1 9

11 players tied with 8

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Steve Clark, POR 0.94
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.96
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.18
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.21
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.26
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.26
Bill Hamid, DC 1.28
Matt Turner, NE 1.30
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Vito Mannone, MIN 1.32

___

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 13
Bill Hamid, DC 10
Vito Mannone, MIN 10
Tyler Miller, LFC 9
David Bingham, LA 8
Nick Rimando, RSL 8
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Stefan Frei, SEA 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Brian Rowe, ORL 7
Daniel Vega, SJ 7

___

Saves
David Bingham, LA 118
Bill Hamid, DC 114
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 107
Vito Mannone, MIN 98
Stefan Frei, SEA 90
Tim Melia, KC 89
Brian Rowe, ORL 89
Luis Robles, NYR 79
Daniel Vega, SJ 78
Brad Guzan, ATL 76

___

