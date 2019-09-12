Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Leaders

September 12, 2019 12:08 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Through Wednesday, September 11

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 27
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 23
Josef Martinez, ATL 23
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Heber, NYC 14
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 13
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 13
Mauro Manotas, HOU 12
Brian Fernandez, POR 11
Kei Kamara, COL 11
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 11
Wayne Rooney, DC 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11
Assists
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18
Diego Valeri, POR 16
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Michael Barrios, DAL 13
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12
Carles Gil, NE 12
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 11
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10
Sebastian Blanco, POR 10
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 10
Haris Medunjanin, PHI 10

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 132
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 120
Josef Martinez, ATL 105
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 101
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 94
Diego Rossi, LFC 93
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 87
Sebastian Blanco, POR 84
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 81
Mauro Manotas, HOU 80

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 60
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 47
Josef Martinez, ATL 44
Diego Rossi, LFC 42
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 34
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 34
Kei Kamara, COL 33
Daniel Royer, NYR 32
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 31
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 29
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 29
Diego Valeri, POR 29

___

Cautions
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11
Alexander Ring, NYC 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9
Diego Chara, POR 9
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9
Diego Polenta, LA 9

7 players tied with 8

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 0 11
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10
Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 1 10
Diego Polenta, LA 9 1 10
Alexander Ring, NYC 10 0 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9 0 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 0 9
Jack Price, COL 8 1 9
Diego Rubio, COL 8 1 9

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Steve Clark, POR 0.94
Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.16
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.18
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.25
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.26
Bill Hamid, DC 1.28
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Matt Turner, NE 1.34
Vito Mannone, MIN 1.34

___

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 13
Bill Hamid, DC 10
Vito Mannone, MIN 10
Tyler Miller, LFC 9
Nick Rimando, RSL 9
David Bingham, LA 8
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Stefan Frei, SEA 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Brian Rowe, ORL 7
Daniel Vega, SJ 7

___

Saves
David Bingham, LA 128
Bill Hamid, DC 114
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 107
Vito Mannone, MIN 100
Stefan Frei, SEA 96
Tim Melia, KC 91
Brian Rowe, ORL 91
Daniel Vega, SJ 83
Luis Robles, NYR 79
Joe Willis, HOU 78

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate