MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, September 11

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 27 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 23 Josef Martinez, ATL 23 Diego Rossi, LFC 15 Heber, NYC 14 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 13 Chris Wondolowski, SJ 13 Mauro Manotas, HOU 12 Brian Fernandez, POR 11 Kei Kamara, COL 11 Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 11 Wayne Rooney, DC 11 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11 Assists Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18 Diego Valeri, POR 16 Carlos Vela, LFC 15 Michael Barrios, DAL 13 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12 Carles Gil, NE 12 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 11 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10 Sebastian Blanco, POR 10 Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 10 Haris Medunjanin, PHI 10

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 132 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 120 Josef Martinez, ATL 105 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 101 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 94 Diego Rossi, LFC 93 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 87 Sebastian Blanco, POR 84 Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 81 Mauro Manotas, HOU 80

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 60 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 47 Josef Martinez, ATL 44 Diego Rossi, LFC 42 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 34 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 34 Kei Kamara, COL 33 Daniel Royer, NYR 32 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 31 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 29 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 29 Diego Valeri, POR 29

Cautions Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 Alexander Ring, NYC 10 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9 Diego Chara, POR 9 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 Diego Polenta, LA 9

7 players tied with 8

Cards Y R TOTAL Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 0 11 Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10 Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 1 10 Diego Polenta, LA 9 1 10 Alexander Ring, NYC 10 0 10 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10 Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9 0 9 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 0 9 Jack Price, COL 8 1 9 Diego Rubio, COL 8 1 9

Goals-Allowed Avg. Steve Clark, POR 0.94 Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00 Nick Rimando, RSL 1.16 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.18 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.25 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.26 Bill Hamid, DC 1.28 Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31 Matt Turner, NE 1.34 Vito Mannone, MIN 1.34

Shutouts Brad Guzan, ATL 13 Bill Hamid, DC 10 Vito Mannone, MIN 10 Tyler Miller, LFC 9 Nick Rimando, RSL 9 David Bingham, LA 8 Evan Bush, MTL 7 Stefan Frei, SEA 7 Sean Johnson, NYC 7 Brian Rowe, ORL 7 Daniel Vega, SJ 7

Saves David Bingham, LA 128 Bill Hamid, DC 114 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 107 Vito Mannone, MIN 100 Stefan Frei, SEA 96 Tim Melia, KC 91 Brian Rowe, ORL 91 Daniel Vega, SJ 83 Luis Robles, NYR 79 Joe Willis, HOU 78

