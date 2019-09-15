MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, September 14
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|28
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|24
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|23
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|15
|Heber, NYC
|14
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|14
|Chris Wondolowski, SJ
|14
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|13
|Nani, ORL
|12
|Nemanja Nikolic, CHI
|12
|CJ Sapong, CHI
|12
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|12
|Assists
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|18
|Diego Valeri, POR
|16
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|15
|Carles Gil, NE
|14
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|13
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|12
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|12
|Nicolas Gaitan, CHI
|11
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|11
|Eduard Atuesta, LFC
|10
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|10
|Haris Medunjanin, PHI
|10
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|136
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|120
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|108
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|106
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|94
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|94
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|89
|Alexandru Mitrita, NYC
|85
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|84
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|82
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|61
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|47
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|45
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|43
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|35
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|35
|Kei Kamara, COL
|33
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|32
|Daniel Royer, NYR
|32
|Chris Wondolowski, SJ
|30
___
|Cautions
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|11
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|10
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|9
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|9
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|9
|Diego Polenta, LA
|9
9 players tied with 8
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|11
|0
|11
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|1
|10
|Diego Chara, POR
|9
|1
|10
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|9
|1
|10
|Diego Polenta, LA
|9
|1
|10
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|10
|0
|10
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
|0
|10
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|9
|0
|9
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|9
|0
|9
|Jack Price, COL
|8
|1
|9
|Diego Rubio, COL
|8
|1
|9
|Matias Vera, HOU
|8
|1
|9
|Kendall Waston, CIN
|8
|1
|9
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Steve Clark, POR
|0.94
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|1.00
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|1.16
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.24
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.24
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.28
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.31
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|1.34
|Kenneth Kronholm, CHI
|1.35
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.36
___
|Shutouts
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|13
|Bill Hamid, DC
|10
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|10
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|9
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|9
|David Bingham, LA
|8
|Evan Bush, MTL
|7
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|7
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|7
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|7
___
|Saves
|David Bingham, LA
|128
|Bill Hamid, DC
|114
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|107
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|100
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|96
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|95
|Tim Melia, KC
|91
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|88
|Joe Willis, HOU
|80
|Luis Robles, NYR
|79
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.