...

MLS Leaders

September 15, 2019 10:27 am
 
Through Saturday, September 14

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 28
Josef Martinez, ATL 24
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 23
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Heber, NYC 14
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 14
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 14
Mauro Manotas, HOU 13
Nani, ORL 12
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 12
CJ Sapong, CHI 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 12
Assists
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18
Diego Valeri, POR 16
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Carles Gil, NE 14
Michael Barrios, DAL 13
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 11
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 11
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10
Sebastian Blanco, POR 10
Haris Medunjanin, PHI 10

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 136
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 120
Josef Martinez, ATL 108
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 106
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 94
Diego Rossi, LFC 94
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 89
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 85
Sebastian Blanco, POR 84
Mauro Manotas, HOU 82

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 61
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 47
Josef Martinez, ATL 45
Diego Rossi, LFC 43
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 35
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 35
Kei Kamara, COL 33
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 32
Daniel Royer, NYR 32
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 30

___

Cautions
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11
Alexander Ring, NYC 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9
Diego Chara, POR 9
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9
Diego Polenta, LA 9

9 players tied with 8

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 0 11
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10
Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 1 10
Diego Polenta, LA 9 1 10
Alexander Ring, NYC 10 0 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9 0 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 0 9
Jack Price, COL 8 1 9
Diego Rubio, COL 8 1 9
Matias Vera, HOU 8 1 9
Kendall Waston, CIN 8 1 9

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Steve Clark, POR 0.94
Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.16
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.24
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.24
Bill Hamid, DC 1.28
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Vito Mannone, MIN 1.34
Kenneth Kronholm, CHI 1.35
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.36

___

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 13
Bill Hamid, DC 10
Vito Mannone, MIN 10
Tyler Miller, LFC 9
Nick Rimando, RSL 9
David Bingham, LA 8
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Stefan Frei, SEA 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Brian Rowe, ORL 7
Daniel Vega, SJ 7

___

Saves
David Bingham, LA 128
Bill Hamid, DC 114
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 107
Vito Mannone, MIN 100
Stefan Frei, SEA 96
Brian Rowe, ORL 95
Tim Melia, KC 91
Daniel Vega, SJ 88
Joe Willis, HOU 80
Luis Robles, NYR 79

___

