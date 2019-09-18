MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, September 15

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 28 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 26 Josef Martinez, ATL 24 Diego Rossi, LFC 15 Heber, NYC 14 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 14 Chris Wondolowski, SJ 14 Mauro Manotas, HOU 13 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 12 Nani, ORL 12 Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 12 CJ Sapong, CHI 12 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 12 Assists Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18 Diego Valeri, POR 16 Carlos Vela, LFC 15 Carles Gil, NE 14 Michael Barrios, DAL 13 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12 Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 11 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 11 Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10 Sebastian Blanco, POR 10 Haris Medunjanin, PHI 10

___

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 136 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 127 Josef Martinez, ATL 108 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 106 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 94 Diego Rossi, LFC 94 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 89 Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 85 Sebastian Blanco, POR 84 Mauro Manotas, HOU 82

___

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 61 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 53 Josef Martinez, ATL 45 Diego Rossi, LFC 43 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 35 Kei Kamara, COL 35 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 35 Daniel Royer, NYR 34 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 32 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 32

___

Cautions Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 Alexander Ring, NYC 10 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9 Diego Chara, POR 9 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 Diego Polenta, LA 9 Diego Rubio, COL 9

___

Advertisement

Cards Y R TOTAL Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 0 11 Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10 Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 1 10 Diego Polenta, LA 9 1 10 Alexander Ring, NYC 10 0 10 Diego Rubio, COL 9 1 10 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10 Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9 0 9 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 0 9 Jack Price, COL 8 1 9 Matias Vera, HOU 8 1 9 Kendall Waston, CIN 8 1 9

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Steve Clark, POR 0.95 Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00 Nick Rimando, RSL 1.23 Bill Hamid, DC 1.23 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.24 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.24 Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31 Vito Mannone, MIN 1.33 Kenneth Kronholm, CHI 1.35 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.36

___

Shutouts Brad Guzan, ATL 13 Bill Hamid, DC 11 Vito Mannone, MIN 10 Tyler Miller, LFC 9 Nick Rimando, RSL 9 David Bingham, LA 8 Evan Bush, MTL 7 Stefan Frei, SEA 7 Sean Johnson, NYC 7 Brian Rowe, ORL 7 Daniel Vega, SJ 7

___

Saves David Bingham, LA 132 Bill Hamid, DC 118 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 107 Vito Mannone, MIN 104 Stefan Frei, SEA 100 Tim Melia, KC 97 Brian Rowe, ORL 95 Daniel Vega, SJ 88 Luis Robles, NYR 82 Joe Willis, HOU 80

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.