MLS Leaders

September 18, 2019 11:40 am
 
Through Sunday, September 15

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 28
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 26
Josef Martinez, ATL 24
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Heber, NYC 14
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 14
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 14
Mauro Manotas, HOU 13
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 12
Nani, ORL 12
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 12
CJ Sapong, CHI 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 12
Assists
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18
Diego Valeri, POR 16
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Carles Gil, NE 14
Michael Barrios, DAL 13
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 11
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 11
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 10
Sebastian Blanco, POR 10
Haris Medunjanin, PHI 10

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 136
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 127
Josef Martinez, ATL 108
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 106
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 94
Diego Rossi, LFC 94
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 89
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 85
Sebastian Blanco, POR 84
Mauro Manotas, HOU 82

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 61
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 53
Josef Martinez, ATL 45
Diego Rossi, LFC 43
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 35
Kei Kamara, COL 35
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 35
Daniel Royer, NYR 34
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 32
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 32

Cautions
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11
Alexander Ring, NYC 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9
Diego Chara, POR 9
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9
Diego Polenta, LA 9
Diego Rubio, COL 9

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11 0 11
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10
Diego Chara, POR 9 1 10
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 9 1 10
Diego Polenta, LA 9 1 10
Alexander Ring, NYC 10 0 10
Diego Rubio, COL 9 1 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9 0 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9 0 9
Jack Price, COL 8 1 9
Matias Vera, HOU 8 1 9
Kendall Waston, CIN 8 1 9

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Steve Clark, POR 0.95
Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.23
Bill Hamid, DC 1.23
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.24
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.24
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Vito Mannone, MIN 1.33
Kenneth Kronholm, CHI 1.35
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.36

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 13
Bill Hamid, DC 11
Vito Mannone, MIN 10
Tyler Miller, LFC 9
Nick Rimando, RSL 9
David Bingham, LA 8
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Stefan Frei, SEA 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Brian Rowe, ORL 7
Daniel Vega, SJ 7

Saves
David Bingham, LA 132
Bill Hamid, DC 118
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 107
Vito Mannone, MIN 104
Stefan Frei, SEA 100
Tim Melia, KC 97
Brian Rowe, ORL 95
Daniel Vega, SJ 88
Luis Robles, NYR 82
Joe Willis, HOU 80

