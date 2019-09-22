Listen Live Sports

MLS Leaders

September 22, 2019
 
Through Saturday, September 21

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 29
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 27
Josef Martinez, ATL 26
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Heber, NYC 14
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 14
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 14
Mauro Manotas, HOU 13
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 13
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 12
Kei Kamara, COL 12
Nani, ORL 12
Nemanja Nikolic, CHI 12
CJ Sapong, CHI 12
Assists
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 18
Diego Valeri, POR 16
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Carles Gil, NE 14
Michael Barrios, DAL 13
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 12
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 11
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 11
Jack Price, COL 11

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 141
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 135
Josef Martinez, ATL 111
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 106
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 98
Diego Rossi, LFC 95
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 89
Mauro Manotas, HOU 85
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 85
Sebastian Blanco, POR 84
Kei Kamara, COL 84

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 62
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 61
Josef Martinez, ATL 47
Diego Rossi, LFC 44
Kei Kamara, COL 37
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 35
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 35
Daniel Royer, NYR 35
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 32
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 32

___

Cautions
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11
Diego Chara, POR 10
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 10
Alexander Ring, NYC 10
Diego Rubio, COL 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9
Franco Escobar, ATL 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9
Diego Polenta, LA 9
Kendall Waston, CIN 9

___

Cards
Bryan Acosta, DAL 11
Diego Chara, POR 11
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 11
Diego Rubio, COL 11
Kellyn Acosta, COL 10
Diego Polenta, LA 10
Alexander Ring, NYC 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10
Kendall Waston, CIN 10
Kyle Beckerman, RSL 9
Franco Escobar, ATL 9
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 9
Jack Price, COL 9
Matias Vera, HOU 9

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Steve Clark, POR 1.00
Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.19
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.23
Bill Hamid, DC 1.23
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.24
Kenneth Kronholm, CHI 1.28
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.31
Vito Mannone, MIN 1.33

___

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 14
Bill Hamid, DC 11
Vito Mannone, MIN 10
Tyler Miller, LFC 9
Nick Rimando, RSL 9
David Bingham, LA 8
Stefan Frei, SEA 8
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Luis Robles, NYR 7
Brian Rowe, ORL 7
Daniel Vega, SJ 7

___

Saves
David Bingham, LA 134
Bill Hamid, DC 118
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 107
Vito Mannone, MIN 104
Stefan Frei, SEA 103
Tim Melia, KC 102
Brian Rowe, ORL 99
Daniel Vega, SJ 97
Luis Robles, NYR 85
Evan Bush, MTL 84

___

