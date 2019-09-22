MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, September 21
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|29
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|27
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|26
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|15
|Heber, NYC
|14
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|14
|Chris Wondolowski, SJ
|14
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|13
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|13
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|12
|Kei Kamara, COL
|12
|Nani, ORL
|12
|Nemanja Nikolic, CHI
|12
|CJ Sapong, CHI
|12
|Assists
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|18
|Diego Valeri, POR
|16
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|15
|Carles Gil, NE
|14
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|13
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|12
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|12
|Nicolas Gaitan, CHI
|11
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|11
|Jack Price, COL
|11
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|141
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|135
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|111
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|106
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|98
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|95
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|89
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|85
|Alexandru Mitrita, NYC
|85
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|84
|Kei Kamara, COL
|84
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|62
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|61
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|47
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|44
|Kei Kamara, COL
|37
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|35
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|35
|Daniel Royer, NYR
|35
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|32
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|32
___
|Cautions
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|11
|Diego Chara, POR
|10
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|10
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|10
|Diego Rubio, COL
|10
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|9
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|9
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|9
|Diego Polenta, LA
|9
|Kendall Waston, CIN
|9
___
|Cards
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|11
|Diego Chara, POR
|11
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|11
|Diego Rubio, COL
|11
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|10
|Diego Polenta, LA
|10
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|10
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
|Kendall Waston, CIN
|10
|Kyle Beckerman, RSL
|9
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|9
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|9
|Jack Price, COL
|9
|Matias Vera, HOU
|9
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Steve Clark, POR
|1.00
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.19
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|1.23
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.23
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.24
|Kenneth Kronholm, CHI
|1.28
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.31
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.31
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|1.33
___
|Shutouts
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|14
|Bill Hamid, DC
|11
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|10
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|9
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|9
|David Bingham, LA
|8
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|8
|Evan Bush, MTL
|7
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|7
|Luis Robles, NYR
|7
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|7
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|7
___
|Saves
|David Bingham, LA
|134
|Bill Hamid, DC
|118
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|107
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|104
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|103
|Tim Melia, KC
|102
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|99
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|97
|Luis Robles, NYR
|85
|Evan Bush, MTL
|84
___
