The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Scores

September 9, 2019 10:30 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 8, Franklin 0

Essex 58, Surry County 0

Grafton 21, Denbigh 18

Great Bridge 14, Woodrow Wilson 9

Jamestown 10, Kecoughtan 6

King & Queen 32, Windsor 19

King William 65, Bruton 6

Middlesex 40, Cumberland 0

New Kent 37, Colonial Heights 6

Rappahannock 38, Southampton 20

Snow Hill, Md. 36, Chincoteague 6

Sussex Central 34, Lancaster 0

Washington & Lee 20, West Point 0

York 17, Gloucester 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

