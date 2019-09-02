Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Tom Eshelman for assignment. Reinstated DH Mark Trumbo from the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Kyle Tucker and C Garrett Stubbs from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Heath Fillmyer from Omaha (PCL). Reinstated LHP Danny Duffy, C Cam Gallagher and SS Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent 1B Edwin Encarnacion and RHP Luis Severino to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for rehab assignments. Traded RHP J.P. Feyereisen to Milwaukee for INF Brenny Escanio and international signing bonus pool money.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Aaron Slegers for assignment. Recalled LHP Anthony Banda from Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Cole Sulser from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo (IL). Reinstated LHP Clayton Richard from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 3B David Bote to Iowa (PCL). Designated OF Mark Zagunis for assignment. Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from Iowa. Activated OF Ben Zobrist from the restricted list. Sent LHP Derek Holland to South Bend (MWL) and RHP Kendall Graveman to Iowa for rehab assignments.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman, LHP James Pazos and 3B Pat Valaika from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of INF Gavin Lux from Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Julio Urías from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City. Transferred 1B Tyler White to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Taylor Williams from San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Designated LHP Donnie Hart for assignment. Signed 2B Ruben Tejada to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Drew Anderson for assignment. Placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Jay Bruce from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nick Williams from Lehigh Valley (EL). Sent RHP Edubray Ramos to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment. Transferred LHP Adam Morgan to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned RHP Rookie Davis outright to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled SS Edmundo Sosa from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Ronald Bolaños from Amarillo (TL). Transferred LHP José Castillo to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Barraclough from Sacramento (PCL). Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from Sacramento.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released LHP Patrick Schuster.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded LHP Mitch Lambson to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released RHP Junior Rincon. Signed OF Olmo Rosario.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Robert Alford on IR. Released QB Drew Anderson and WR A.J. Richardson from the practice squad. Signed LB Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract. Signed OL Sam Jones to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured FB Ricky Ortiz. Agreed to terms with FB Keith Smith. Signed WR Brandon Powell and S Jamal Carter to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Davis Webb, LB Nate Hall and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT O’Shea Dugas on IR. Signed G John Jerry. Signed OT Wyatt Miller to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Greg Robinson. Signed RB Elijah McGuire and OT Paul Adams to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Jake Butt, QB Drew Lock and RB Theo Riddick on IR. Signed LBs Keishawn Bierria and Corey Nelson and CB Davontae Harris. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Austin Bryant on IR. Released TE Austin Traylor from the practice squad. Signed TE Logan Thomas. Signed LB Jason Cabinda to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived S Rolan Milligan. Signed QB Brian Hoyer. Signed DE Jamal Davis, RB Quinton Flowers, DT Brian Price and WR Chad Williams to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS —Signed LB Myles Jack to a four-year contract extension. Signed QB Chase Litton, LB Deshaun Davis, WR Keelan Doss and OT Blake Hance to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB LeSean McCoy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released LS John Denney. Waived DT Vincent Taylor. Signed DT John Jenkins and LS Taybor Pepper.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived P Matt Wile. Signed P Britton Colquitt. Signed PK Chase McLaughlin to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR N’Keal Harry on IR. Re-signed WR Demaryius Thomas. Signed TE Stephen Anderson, LBs Terez Hall and Calvin Munson, FB Jakob Johnson, DL Ufomba Kamalu and Nick Thurman and OL Dan Skipper and Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB B.J. Goodson. Signed LB David Mayo.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Hines Ward offensive assistant coach.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed DE Josh Mauro and LB Kyle Wilber. Signed DE Quinton Bell, G Lester Cotton Sr., RB Damarea Crockett, LB Justin Phillips, DT Anthony Rush, TE Eric Saubert, WRs Marcell Ateman and Rico Gafford and CBs Dylan Mabin and Nick Nelson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Adam Pankey to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Treyvon Hester. Signed LB Chris Odom to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Matt Frost assistant women’s tennis coach.

