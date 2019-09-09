Monday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired director of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Rochester (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Midland (TL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Jesús Luzardo from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Las Vegas.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Myles Smith to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
INDIANA FEVER — Fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Darrell Daniels. Re-signed OL Jeremy Vujnovich.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed G Chris Lindstrom on IR. Agreed to terms with OL John Wetzel.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Kalif Raymond to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Zach Werenski to a three-year contract extension.
READING ROYALS — Signed a one-year extension to serve as affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of CEO and Secretary General Dan Flynn, effective Sept. 16.
CLEMSON — Named Jared Broughton volunteer assistant baseball coach.
COASTAL CAROLINA_Named Sara Nolan assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
LANDER_Named Adam Marshall assistant men’s lacrosse coach.
MEMPHIS — Promoted Corey Green to director of women’s basketball operations. Named Madeleine Sikmon graduate assistant women’s basketball coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the resignation of athletic director Lynn Swann. Named Dave Roberts interim athletic director.
TEMPLE — Named Katie Gwinn Hewitt assistant athletics director for branding and digital strategy.
WAGNER — Named Tessa Chad assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
