Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired director of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Luis Barrera from Midland (TL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Jesús Luzardo from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Las Vegas.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Nico Hoerner from Tennessee (SL). Recalled RHP James Norwood from Iowa (PCL). Designated LHP Randy Rosario was designated for assignment. Optioned RHP Adbert Alzolay to South Bend (MW).

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Myles Smith to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Antonio Blakeney.

Women’s NBA

INDIANA FEVER — Fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Darrell Daniels. Re-signed OL Jeremy Vujnovich.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed G Chris Lindstrom on IR. Agreed to terms with OL John Wetzel.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Acquired QB Josh Dobbs from Pittsburgh for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick. Placed QB Nick Foles on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Antonio Brown. Released TE Lance Kendricks and DB Obi Melifonwu. Released TE Stephen Anderson from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Keelan Doss.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Kalif Raymond to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Zach Werenski to a three-year contract extension.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed a one-year extension to serve as affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of CEO and Secretary General Dan Flynn, effective Sept. 16.

Major League Soccer

MLS — Issued an additional game suspension and an additional undisclosed fine to FC Cincinnati F Kekuta Manneh for violent conduct in an Aug. 31 match against FC Dallas.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Jared Broughton volunteer assistant baseball coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA_Named Sara Nolan assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

FORDHAM — Promoted Brian Bacharach to co-head water polo coach.

LANDER_Named Adam Marshall assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted Corey Green to director of women’s basketball operations. Named Madeleine Sikmon graduate assistant women’s basketball coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the resignation of athletic director Lynn Swann. Named Dave Roberts interim athletic director.

TEMPLE — Named Katie Gwinn Hewitt assistant athletics director for branding and digital strategy.

WAGNER — Named Tessa Chad assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

WIS.-OSHKOSH — Named Kelly Frings women’s assistant basketball coach.

