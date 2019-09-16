Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Matt Blood director of player development; Kevin Buck director of baseball administration; and Mike Snyder director of pro scouting. Promoted Brad Ciolek to supervisor, domestic scouting operations; Di Zou to manager, baseball systems; and Hendrik Herz and Chad Tatum to scouting analysts. Claimed RHP Eric Hanhold off waivers from the New York Mets. Designated LHP Ty Blach for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of INF Christian Colón from Louisville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed INF Corban Joseph off waivers from San Francisco.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled C Luis Torrens from Amarillo (TL). Reinstated RHP Garrett Richards from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Adrian Morejon to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived injured DT Ra’Shede Hageman.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Placed QB Drew Stanton on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Raven Greene on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Mark Fields to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed TE Kaden Smith off waivers by the San Francisco 49ers. Waived RB Paul Perkins.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Luke Falk from the practice squad. Waived S Bennett Jackson.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Stefan Charles, DL Jeremiah Clarke, OL Tristan Nichelson and DB Robert Priester to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck, D Axel Bergvist, D Dennis Busby, D Connor Hall, D Brady Lyle, C Liam Kirk, C David Levin, C Valentin Nussbaumer and RW Eric Uba to their junior teams.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Re-signed F Steven Swavely to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Lindsey Scherf assistant track and field/cross country coach.

MINNESOTA STATE — Named Scott Nelson director of marketing and community engagemant.

PROVIDENCE — Named Kevin Gould men’s assistant lacrosse coach/offensive coordinator.

RANDOLPH — Named Shakena Richardson women’s assistant basketball coach.

VIRGINIA — Signed men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett to a one-year contract extension.

