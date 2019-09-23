Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Mike Rikard to vice president/scouting, Paul Toboni to director/amateur scouting, Devin Pearson to assistant director/amateur scouting and Stephen Hargett to amateur crosschecker.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of manager Ned Yost, effective at the end of the season.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 2B Kean Wong for assignment. Reinstated 2B Brandon Lowe from the 60-day IL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised the 2020 option on RHP Michael Hope.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Named Janet Nova deputy general counsel for media and league business affairs.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Jamal Davis from the practice squad. Signed DE Gerri Green to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Beau Bennett and Andy Miele; and D Dysin Mayo and Robbie Russo to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Byron Froese, LW Justin Kirkland, RW Buddy Robinson and D Andrew Nielsen and Rinat Valiev for the purpose of assignment to Stockton (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, D Alexandre Carrier and Matt Donovan and Fs Colin Colin Blackwell, Laurent Dauphin and Anthony Richard to Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Brayden Point to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Haley Skarupa hockey ambassador.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Jeremy Beaudry and Fs Trevor Gooch and Trevor Yates to professional tryouts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the retirement of D Michael Parkhurst,effective at the end of the season.

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Jessica Fritsche assistant track and field coach.

HAMILTON — Named Tom Rishcoff assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Haley Crossley assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

RUTGERS — Granted a contract extension to wrestling coach Scott Goodale through the end of the 2023-24 season.

SHENANDOAH — Added men’s wrestling as an intercollegiate athletic program.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.