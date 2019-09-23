Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

September 23, 2019 5:13 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Heath Hembree from the 10-day IL. Promoted Mike Rikard to vice president/scouting, Paul Toboni to director/amateur scouting, Devin Pearson to assistant director/amateur scouting and Stephen Hargett to amateur crosschecker.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of manager Ned Yost, effective at the end of the season.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 2B Kean Wong for assignment. Reinstated 2B Brandon Lowe from the 60-day IL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised the 2020 option on RHP Michael Hope.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Named Janet Nova deputy general counsel for media and league business affairs.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Bradley Sowell. Signed DT Abdullah Anderson from the practice roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Jamal Davis from the practice squad. Signed DE Gerri Green to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Beau Bennett and Andy Miele; and D Dysin Mayo and Robbie Russo to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Released RW Alexandre Grenier from a professional tryout. Waived C Byron Froese, LW Justin Kirkland, RW Buddy Robinson and D Andrew Nielsen and Rinat Valiev for the purpose of assignment to Stockton (AHL). Assigned LW/C Martin Pospisil; LW Ryan Lomberg; RWs Matthew Phillips and Eetu Tuulola; Gs Tyler Parsons and Artyom Zagidulin; D Robert Hamilton, Zach Leslie, Corey Schueneman and Alexander Yelesin; and Cs Glenn Gawdin, Adam Ruzicka and Luke Philp to Stockton and LW Jakob Pelletier to Moncton (QMJHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Thomas Harley to a three-year, entry-level contract.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, D Alexandre Carrier and Matt Donovan and Fs Colin Colin Blackwell, Laurent Dauphin and Anthony Richard to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Sean Day and Fs Connor Brickley, Tim Gettinger, Nick Jones and Dawson Leedahl to Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Brayden Point to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Haley Skarupa hockey ambassador.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Jeremy Beaudry and Fs Trevor Gooch and Trevor Yates to professional tryouts.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Acquired the rights to F Ralph Cuddemi from Wichita for future considerations and signed him to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the retirement of D Michael Parkhurst,effective at the end of the season.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the team and M Yohan Croizet have mutually agreed to part ways.

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Jessica Fritsche assistant track and field coach.

HAMILTON — Named Tom Rishcoff assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Haley Crossley assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

RUTGERS — Granted a contract extension to wrestling coach Scott Goodale through the end of the 2023-24 season.

SHENANDOAH — Added men’s wrestling as an intercollegiate athletic program.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations visits Japan to meet with allies

Today in History

1789: George Washington appoints first Cabinet