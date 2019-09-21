Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Montero’s late goal lifts Vancouver into 1-1 tie with Crew

September 21, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero scored on a header in the 94th minute to lift the Vancouver Whitecaps into a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

The Whitecaps had given up an early goal and looked on the ropes until Montero’s heroics. Left back Ali Adnan sent a cross into the box that a leaping Montero was able to direct into the net in the fourth minute of extra time.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute for Columbus (9-15-8), which has never won a game at BC Place Stadium.

Columbus has one loss in its last 11 games (4-1-6). The Crew entered the match six points behind the New England Revolution in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The Whitecaps (7-15-10) are 2-3-1 in their last six games and remain last in the Western Conference.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson