Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morehead State rallies to beat NAIA Kentucky Christian 73-34

September 14, 2019 7:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw for two touchdowns as Morehead State rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Kentucky Christian of the NAIA 73-34 on Saturday.

Pappas had 252 yards passing. Jovan Smith ran for 106 yards and three scores, Issiah Aguero ran for 115 yards and a score and Landon Hurst had 92 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Kentucky Christian stunned the Eagles (2-1) early when Dorian Isaak threw touchdown passes to cap the Knight’s first two drives. Aaron Turk’s 86-yard kickoff return for a score got Morehead State on the board, making it 14-7 with 9:58 left in the first quarter. The Knights fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Beau Griego recovered for the Eagles, setting the stage for a Pappas touchdown throw to Hurst to even it 14-14.

The teams traded touchdowns for the rest of the half until Andrew Foster’s 42-yard field goal gave Morehead State a 31-28 edge at the break.

Advertisement

Smith ran for a score to open the second half and Pappas threw a 31-yard touchdown to Hurst to give the Eagles a 45-28 advantage with 7:09 left in the third. Smith ran 11 yards for his third score late in the quarter to stretch it to 52-28.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Isaak threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns for the Knights.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII