Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Most Recent No-Hitters, Team-by-Team

September 1, 2019 4:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
American League

Baltimore — Bob Milacki (6 innings), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1) vs. Oakland, 2-0, July 13, 1991

Boston — Jon Lester vs. Kansas City, 7-0, May 19, 2008

Chicago — x-Phil Humber at Seattle, 4-0, April 21, 2012

Cleveland — x-Len Barker vs. Toronto, 3-0, May 15, 1981

Advertisement

Detroit — Justin Verlander at Toronto, 9-0, May 7, 2011

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Houston — Justin Verlander at Toronto, 2-0, Sept. 1, 2019

Kansas City — Bret Saberhagen vs. Chicago White Sox, 7-0, Aug. 26, 1991

Los Angeles — Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (3), vs. Seattle, 13-0, July 12, 2019

Minnesota — Francisco Liriano at Chicago White Sox, 1-0, May 3, 2011

New York — x-David Cone vs. Montreal, 6-0, July 18, 1999

Oakland — Mike Fiers vs. Cincinnati, 2-0, May 7, 2019

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Seattle — James Paxton at Toronto, 5-0, May 8, 2018

Tampa Bay — Matt Garza vs. Detroit, 5-0, July 26, 2010

Texas — x-Kenny Rogers vs. California, 4-0, July 28, 1994

Toronto — Dave Stieb at Cleveland, 3-0, Sept. 2, 1990

National League

Arizona — Edwin Jackson at Tampa Bay, 1-0, June 26, 2010

Atlanta — Kent Mercker at L.A. Dodgers, 6-0, April 8, 1994

Cincinnati — Homer Bailey vs. San Francisco, 3-0, July 2, 2013

Chicago — Jake Arrieta, at Cincinnati, 16-0, April 21, 2016

Colorado — Ubaldo Jimenez at Atlanta, 4-0, April 17, 2010

Los Angeles — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani (7), Yimi Garcia (8), Adam Liberatore (9), Los Angeles vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, 4-0, May 4, 2018

Miami — Edinson Volquez vs. Arizona, 3-0, June 3, 2017

Milwaukee (AL) — Juan Nieves at Baltimore, 7-0, April 15, 1987

New York — Johan Santana, vs. St. Louis, 8-0, June 1, 2012

Philadelphia — Cole Hamels, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 5-0, July 25, 2015

Pittsburgh — Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), vs. Houston, 3-0, 10 innings, July 12, 1997

St. Louis — Bud Smith at San Diego, 4-0, Sept. 3, 2001

San Diego — None

San Francisco — Chris Heston at N.Y. Mets, 5-0, June 9, 2015

Washington — Max Scherzer at N.Y. Mets, 2-0, Oct. 3, 2015

x-perfect game

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations