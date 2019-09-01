Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Multiple No-Hitters by One Team

September 1, 2019 3:48 pm
 
2 min read
A list of teams with two or more no-hitters in a season, with name of team, date, pitcher, opponent and scores (y-denotes perfect game).

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston Red Sox

May 5, 1904, Cy Young vs. Philadelphia, 3-0

Aug. 17 1904, Jesse Tannehill vs. Chicago, 6-0

June 21, 1916, George Foster vs. New York, 2-0

Aug. 30, 1916, Dutch Leonard vs. St. Louis, 4-0

June 26, 1962, Earl Wilson vs. Los Angeles Angels, 2-0

Aug. 1, 1962, Bill Monboquette vs. Chicago, 1-0

California Angels

May 15, 1973, Nolan Ryan at Kansas City, 3-0

July 15, 1973, Nolan Ryan at Detroit, 6-0

Cleveland Indians

Sept. 18, 1908, Robert Rhoades vs. Boston, 2-1

Oct. 2, 1908, Addie Joss vs. Chicago, 1-0

Detroit Tigers

May 15 1952, Virgil Trucks vs. Washington, 6-0

Aug. 25, 1952, Virgil Trucks at New York, 1-0

Houston Astros

Aug. 3, 2019 — Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris (7 innings), Joe Biagini (8), Chris Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle, 9-0

Sept. 1, 2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston vs. Toronto, 2-0

New York Yankees

July 12, 1951, Allie Reynolds at Cleveland, 1-0

Sept. 28, 1951, Allie Reynolds vs. Boston, 8-0

Seattle Mariners

June 8, 2012, Kevin Millwood (6 innings), Charlie Furbush (7), Stephen Pryor (7), Lucas Luetge (8), Brandon League (8), Tom Wilhelmsen (9) vs. L.A. Dodgers, 1-0

Aug. 15, 2012, Felix Hernandez vs. Tampa Bay, 1-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brooklyn Dodgers/Los Angeles Dodgers

May 12, 1956, Carl Erskine, vs. New York, 3-0

Sept. 25, 1956, Sal Maglie, vs. Philadelphia, 5-0

May 25, 2014, Josh Beckett, at Philadelphia, 6-0

June 18, 2014, Clayton Kershaw, vs. Colorado, 8-0

Chicago Cubs

April 16, 1972, Burt Hooton, vs. Philadelphia, 4-0

Sept. 2, 1972, Milt Pappas, vs. San Diego, 8-0

Cincinnati Reds

June 11, 1938, Johnny Vander Meer, vs. Boston, 3-0

June 15, 1938, Johnny Vander Meer, at Brooklyn, 6-0

Milwaukee Braves

Aug. 18, 1960, Lew Burdette vs. Philadelphia, 1-0

Sept. 16, 1960, Warren Spahn vs. Philadelphia, 4-0

Philadelphia Phillies

May 29, 2010, Roy Halladay, at Florida, 1-0-y

Oct. 6, 2010, Roy Halladay, vs. Cincinnati, 4-0, NLDS.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug. 23, 1907, Harry Camnitz, at New York, 1-0

Sept. 20, 1907, Nicholas Maddox vs. Brooklyn, 2-1

Washington Nationals

June 20, 2015 — Max Scherzer, Washington vs. Pittsburgh, 6-0

Oct. 3, 2015 — Max Scherzer, Washington at N.Y. Mets, 2-0

