Muschamp: South Carolina QB to have season-ending surgery

September 8, 2019 7:03 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will have season-ending surgery on his fractured left foot.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced Bentley’s decision Sunday. Bentley suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the foot on the final play of a 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31 and was in a walking boot and using a scooter to get around on the sideline as South Carolina beat Charleston Southern 72-10 on Saturday.

Muschamp said nothing has been determined about the senior’s future other than he’ll have surgery this week.

Bentley thought about going pro last year before returning to the Gamecocks. He has not redshirted so he could come back to South Carolina or leave for a final season as a graduate transfer.

Freshman Ryan Hilinski had 282 yards and accounted for three TDs in South Carolina’s victory. The Gamecocks (1-1) play No. 2 Alabama (2-0) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

