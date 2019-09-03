Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mystics-Liberty, Box

September 3, 2019 9:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (93)

Atkins 7-12 5-7 23, Cloud 5-9 0-0 12, Delle Donne 11-21 4-4 30, Meesseman 4-8 4-4 13, Sanders 4-7 0-0 8, Hines-Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Mestdagh 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 33-67 15-17 93.

NEW YORK (77)

Charles 1-4 2-2 4, Hartley 1-8 0-0 2, Nurse 1-4 2-2 5, Wright 4-8 1-2 9, Zahui B 2-5 0-0 4, Allen 2-5 2-4 6, Boyd 1-5 2-2 4, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Johannes 8-12 2-3 22, Raincock-Ekunwe 3-4 6-7 12, Xu 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 27-62 17-22 77.

Washington 31 27 17 18—93
New York 19 21 17 20—77

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-25 (Atkins 4-6, Delle Donne 4-7, Cloud 2-5, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Meesseman 1-3, Peddy 0-1), New York 6-18 (Johannes 4-7, Nurse 1-2, Xu 1-2, Wright 0-1, Zahui B 0-1, Allen 0-2, Hartley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 42 (Sanders, Delle Donne 10), New York 23 (Raincock-Ekunwe 5). Assists_Washington 24 (Cloud 9), New York 16 (Charles 5). Total Fouls_Washington 18, New York 18. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second) 2. A_1,558 (5,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia