N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|15
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.328
|Rojas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Dyson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.022
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avila c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|
|McNeil 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|J.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.201
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000_1
|3
|0
|New York
|100
|110
|00x_3
|9
|1
a-flied out for deGrom in the 7th.
E_Ramos (7). LOB_Arizona 2, New York 5. 2B_Ramos (17), McNeil (34). HR_Flores (8), off deGrom; Alonso 2 (47), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Flores (29), Alonso 2 (109), Rosario (60).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (M.Kelly); New York 2 (deGrom, Alonso). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; New York 1 for 6.
GIDP_Walker, Ramos, J.Davis, Canó.
DP_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, Flores, Walker; Ahmed, Flores, Walker; Walker, Ahmed, McFarland); New York 1 (Rosario, Canó, Alonso).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 10-14
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|97
|4.68
|López
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.93
|Scott
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.43
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.06
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 9-8
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|108
|2.70
|Lugo, S, 5-10
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, McFarland 1-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Nimmo). HBP_M.Kelly (Ramos).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:45. A_21,337 (41,922).
