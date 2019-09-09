Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

September 9, 2019 10:06 pm
 
1 min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 1 15
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .328
Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Flores 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .320
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Dyson rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .238
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .022
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avila c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 9 3 2 7
McNeil 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325
Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .270
Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .258
Ramos c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .301
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Nimmo cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .201
Rosario ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .289
deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 010 000_1 3 0
New York 100 110 00x_3 9 1

a-flied out for deGrom in the 7th.

E_Ramos (7). LOB_Arizona 2, New York 5. 2B_Ramos (17), McNeil (34). HR_Flores (8), off deGrom; Alonso 2 (47), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Flores (29), Alonso 2 (109), Rosario (60).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (M.Kelly); New York 2 (deGrom, Alonso). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; New York 1 for 6.

GIDP_Walker, Ramos, J.Davis, Canó.

DP_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, Flores, Walker; Ahmed, Flores, Walker; Walker, Ahmed, McFarland); New York 1 (Rosario, Canó, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 10-14 6 7 3 3 2 5 97 4.68
López 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.93
Scott 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.86
Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.43
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.06
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 9-8 7 3 1 1 1 11 108 2.70
Lugo, S, 5-10 2 0 0 0 0 4 21 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, McFarland 1-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Nimmo). HBP_M.Kelly (Ramos).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:45. A_21,337 (41,922).

