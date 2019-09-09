N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 1 15 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .328 Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Flores 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .320 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Dyson rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .238 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .022 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avila c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 9 3 2 7 McNeil 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .270 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .258 Ramos c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .301 Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Nimmo cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .201 Rosario ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .289 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona 000 010 000_1 3 0 New York 100 110 00x_3 9 1

a-flied out for deGrom in the 7th.

E_Ramos (7). LOB_Arizona 2, New York 5. 2B_Ramos (17), McNeil (34). HR_Flores (8), off deGrom; Alonso 2 (47), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Flores (29), Alonso 2 (109), Rosario (60).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (M.Kelly); New York 2 (deGrom, Alonso). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; New York 1 for 6.

GIDP_Walker, Ramos, J.Davis, Canó.

DP_Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, Flores, Walker; Ahmed, Flores, Walker; Walker, Ahmed, McFarland); New York 1 (Rosario, Canó, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, L, 10-14 6 7 3 3 2 5 97 4.68 López 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.93 Scott 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.86 Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.43 McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.06

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 9-8 7 3 1 1 1 11 108 2.70 Lugo, S, 5-10 2 0 0 0 0 4 21 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 1-0, McFarland 1-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Nimmo). HBP_M.Kelly (Ramos).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:45. A_21,337 (41,922).

