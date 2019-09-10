N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Arizona New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 29 3 5 3 Marte cf 4 1 2 0 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 5 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 2 2 0 Jones rf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 2 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 0 2 3 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 0 1 0 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 1 0 Locastro pr 0 0 0 0

Arizona 100 000 010 — 2 New York 020 100 00x — 3

DP_Arizona 0, New York 2. LOB_Arizona 9, New York 4. 2B_Marte (32), Conforto (26), Frazier 2 (17), Canó (24). HR_Escobar (34). SB_Marte (10), Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen L,2-2 6 5 3 3 2 9 Sherfy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Wheeler W,11-7 7 7 1 1 2 7 Brach H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Wilson S,2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:02. A_20,843 (41,922).

