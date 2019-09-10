Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

September 10, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 10 2 Totals 29 3 5 3
Marte cf 4 1 2 0 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0
Flores 2b 5 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Ramos c 4 0 0 0
Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 2 2 0
Jones rf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 2 1 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0
Avila c 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 0 2 3
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
Lamb ph 1 0 1 0 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 1 0
Locastro pr 0 0 0 0
Arizona 100 000 010 2
New York 020 100 00x 3

DP_Arizona 0, New York 2. LOB_Arizona 9, New York 4. 2B_Marte (32), Conforto (26), Frazier 2 (17), Canó (24). HR_Escobar (34). SB_Marte (10), Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen L,2-2 6 5 3 3 2 9
Sherfy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Wheeler W,11-7 7 7 1 1 2 7
Brach H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Wilson S,2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:02. A_20,843 (41,922).

