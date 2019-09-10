N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|3
|8
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Rojas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.322
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Canó 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.236
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|100
|000
|010_2
|10
|0
|New York
|020
|100
|00x_3
|5
|0
a-singled for Gallen in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 7th. c-grounded out for Avila in the 9th. d-singled for Crichton in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 9, New York 4. 2B_Marte (32), Conforto (26), Frazier 2 (17), Canó (24). HR_Escobar (34), off Brach. RBIs_Escobar 2 (112), Frazier 3 (62). SB_Marte (10), Rojas (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Escobar, Avila, Jones, Flores); New York 3 (Ramos, McNeil 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Flores, C.Kelly, Marte, Wheeler. GIDP_Flores, Rojas.
DP_New York 2 (Canó, Rosario, Alonso; Frazier, Canó, Alonso).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen L,2-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|88
|2.61
|Sherfy
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.38
|McFarland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.03
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.24
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler W,11-7
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|7
|104
|4.21
|Brach H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|5.40
|Wilson S,2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|2.38
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:02. A_20,843 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.