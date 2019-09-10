Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

September 10, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 10 2 3 8
Marte cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .329
Flores 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .272
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .253
Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .207
C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Lamb ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .201
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cron ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 5 3 2 12
McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .322
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Canó 2b 3 2 2 0 0 1 .262
Rosario ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .288
Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .199
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Frazier 3b 3 0 2 3 0 1 .236
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 100 000 010_2 10 0
New York 020 100 00x_3 5 0

a-singled for Gallen in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 7th. c-grounded out for Avila in the 9th. d-singled for Crichton in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, New York 4. 2B_Marte (32), Conforto (26), Frazier 2 (17), Canó (24). HR_Escobar (34), off Brach. RBIs_Escobar 2 (112), Frazier 3 (62). SB_Marte (10), Rojas (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Escobar, Avila, Jones, Flores); New York 3 (Ramos, McNeil 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flores, C.Kelly, Marte, Wheeler. GIDP_Flores, Rojas.

DP_New York 2 (Canó, Rosario, Alonso; Frazier, Canó, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen L,2-2 6 5 3 3 2 9 88 2.61
Sherfy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.38
McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.03
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.24
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler W,11-7 7 7 1 1 2 7 104 4.21
Brach H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 5.40
Wilson S,2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 33 2.38

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:02. A_20,843 (41,922).

