N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 10 2 3 8 Marte cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .329 Flores 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .272 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .253 Jones rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .207 C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Lamb ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .201 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cron ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 5 3 2 12 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .322 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Canó 2b 3 2 2 0 0 1 .262 Rosario ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .288 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .199 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Frazier 3b 3 0 2 3 0 1 .236 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona 100 000 010_2 10 0 New York 020 100 00x_3 5 0

a-singled for Gallen in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 7th. c-grounded out for Avila in the 9th. d-singled for Crichton in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, New York 4. 2B_Marte (32), Conforto (26), Frazier 2 (17), Canó (24). HR_Escobar (34), off Brach. RBIs_Escobar 2 (112), Frazier 3 (62). SB_Marte (10), Rojas (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Escobar, Avila, Jones, Flores); New York 3 (Ramos, McNeil 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 8; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flores, C.Kelly, Marte, Wheeler. GIDP_Flores, Rojas.

DP_New York 2 (Canó, Rosario, Alonso; Frazier, Canó, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen L,2-2 6 5 3 3 2 9 88 2.61 Sherfy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.38 McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.03 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.24

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler W,11-7 7 7 1 1 2 7 104 4.21 Brach H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 5.40 Wilson S,2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 33 2.38

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:02. A_20,843 (41,922).

