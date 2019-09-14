Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

September 14, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 27 3 3 3
Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Beaty 3b 3 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 R.Davis ph 1 0 1 3
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 McNeil rf-3b 4 0 0 0
Pollock lf 2 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Martin c 3 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 0 1 0
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0
Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 Haggerty pr 0 1 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0
Urías p 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0
Nimmo lf 0 1 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0
New York 000 000 03x 3

LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 3. 2B_R.Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu 7 2 0 0 0 6
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly L,5-4 1-3 0 1 1 0 1
Urías 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
New York
deGrom 7 3 0 0 0 8
Lugo W,5-3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wilson S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_deGrom (Pollock), Kelly (Frazier), Urías (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:40. A_39,264 (41,922).

