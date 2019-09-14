N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 0 12 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Beaty 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Seager ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Pollock lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Martin c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130 a-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 3 3 1 9 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287 J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-R.Davis ph 1 0 1 3 0 0 .200 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McNeil rf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Canó 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239 1-Haggerty pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Conforto rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Nimmo lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .205

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 3 0 New York 000 000 03x_3 3 0

a-struck out for Ryu in the 8th. b-doubled for Lugo in the 8th. c-flied out for Beaty in the 9th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 3. 2B_R.Davis (2). RBIs_R.Davis 3 (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Martin, Lux); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Seager.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 7 2 0 0 0 6 90 2.35 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.90 Kelly, L, 5-4 1-3 0 1 1 0 1 9 4.65 Urías 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 2.68

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 7 3 0 0 0 8 101 2.61 Lugo, W, 5-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.79 Wilson, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Urías 1-1. HBP_deGrom (Pollock), Kelly (Frazier), Urías (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:40. A_39,264 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.