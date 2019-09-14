N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|12
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Beaty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|c-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|a-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|1
|9
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|J.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McNeil rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|1-Haggerty pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Conforto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Nimmo lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|03x_3
|3
|0
a-struck out for Ryu in the 8th. b-doubled for Lugo in the 8th. c-flied out for Beaty in the 9th.
1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 3. 2B_R.Davis (2). RBIs_R.Davis 3 (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Martin, Lux); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; New York 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Seager.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|90
|2.35
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.90
|Kelly, L, 5-4
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|4.65
|Urías
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|2.68
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|101
|2.61
|Lugo, W, 5-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.79
|Wilson, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Urías 1-1. HBP_deGrom (Pollock), Kelly (Frazier), Urías (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:40. A_39,264 (41,922).
