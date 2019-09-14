Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

September 14, 2019 10:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 0 12
Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Beaty 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Pollock lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Martin c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130
a-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Urías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 3 3 1 9
Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287
J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-R.Davis ph 1 0 1 3 0 0 .200
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeil rf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Canó 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239
1-Haggerty pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Conforto rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Nimmo lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .205
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 3 0
New York 000 000 03x_3 3 0

a-struck out for Ryu in the 8th. b-doubled for Lugo in the 8th. c-flied out for Beaty in the 9th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 3. 2B_R.Davis (2). RBIs_R.Davis 3 (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Martin, Lux); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Seager.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 7 2 0 0 0 6 90 2.35
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.90
Kelly, L, 5-4 1-3 0 1 1 0 1 9 4.65
Urías 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 2.68
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 7 3 0 0 0 8 101 2.61
Lugo, W, 5-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.79
Wilson, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Urías 1-1. HBP_deGrom (Pollock), Kelly (Frazier), Urías (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:40. A_39,264 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in