N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|11
|
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Harper rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rodríguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.236
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Pirela lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|a-Gosselin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|3
|9
|
|McNeil lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.267
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Nimmo cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|1-Haggerty pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Matz p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Guillorme ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-J.Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Philadelphia
|000
|011
|002_4
|9
|0
|New York
|001
|100
|021_5
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Eflin in the 6th. b-doubled for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-sacrificed for Wilson in the 8th. d-struck out for Neris in the 9th. e-singled for Díaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 9, New York 7. 2B_Segura 2 (35), Realmuto (34), Dickerson (9). HR_Realmuto (23), off Díaz; Conforto (29), off Eflin. RBIs_Realmuto 3 (78), Franco (49), McNeil (65), Conforto (81), Alonso 2 (107), Ramos (68). SB_Hoskins (2). CS_McNeil (6). S_Matz, Guillorme.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Eflin, Rodríguez, Segura, Kingery); New York 1 (Canó). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; New York 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Realmuto, Hernández. GIDP_Hoskins, McNeil.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Hernández, Realmuto; Hernández, Segura, Hoskins); New York 1 (Rosario, Canó, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|86
|4.31
|Hughes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.91
|Suárez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.57
|Parker
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|10
|5.17
|Neris
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|Morin, L, 1-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|5.23
|Vincent
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|109
|4.00
|Avilán
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.13
|Brach
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.82
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.97
|Díaz, W, 2-7
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|21
|5.88
Avilán pitched to 1 batters in the 6th, Vincent pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-2, Vincent 2-1, Avilán 2-0, Brach 3-0. HBP_Matz (Harper), Vincent (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:32. A_28,107 (41,922).
