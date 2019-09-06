N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 4 11 Segura ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .286 Realmuto c 5 1 2 3 0 0 .278 Harper rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Rodríguez rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 b-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .236 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .236 Pirela lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .190 a-Gosselin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 3 9 McNeil lf-3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .324 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 2 1 3 .267 Conforto rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Ramos c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .295 Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Nimmo cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .201 Frazier 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .235 1-Haggerty pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .208 Matz p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Guillorme ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-J.Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .307

Philadelphia 000 011 002_4 9 0 New York 001 100 021_5 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Eflin in the 6th. b-doubled for Rodríguez in the 7th. c-sacrificed for Wilson in the 8th. d-struck out for Neris in the 9th. e-singled for Díaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 9, New York 7. 2B_Segura 2 (35), Realmuto (34), Dickerson (9). HR_Realmuto (23), off Díaz; Conforto (29), off Eflin. RBIs_Realmuto 3 (78), Franco (49), McNeil (65), Conforto (81), Alonso 2 (107), Ramos (68). SB_Hoskins (2). CS_McNeil (6). S_Matz, Guillorme.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Eflin, Rodríguez, Segura, Kingery); New York 1 (Canó). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; New York 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Realmuto, Hernández. GIDP_Hoskins, McNeil.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Hernández, Realmuto; Hernández, Segura, Hoskins); New York 1 (Rosario, Canó, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 5 6 2 2 0 6 86 4.31 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.91 Suárez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.57 Parker 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 10 5.17 Neris 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 3.00 Morin, L, 1-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 24 5.23 Vincent 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.50

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 4 109 4.00 Avilán 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.13 Brach 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 4.82 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.97 Díaz, W, 2-7 1 2 2 2 0 3 21 5.88

Avilán pitched to 1 batters in the 6th, Vincent pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-2, Vincent 2-1, Avilán 2-0, Brach 3-0. HBP_Matz (Harper), Vincent (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:32. A_28,107 (41,922).

