N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

September 17, 2019 11:38 pm
 
New York Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 11 6 Totals 31 1 6 1
Nimmo cf-lf 3 1 1 1 Story ss 4 0 1 0
McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
P.Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 Blackmon rf 3 1 2 1
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 2 0 2 0
Ramos c 4 1 2 0 Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0
Frazier 3b 4 1 2 1 Melville p 1 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 1 2 2 Diehl p 0 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Panik ph-2b 2 1 1 0 Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Valaika ph 1 0 1 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 004 011 6
Colorado 000 000 001 1

DP_New York 2, Colorado 4. LOB_New York 3, Colorado 4. 2B_Ramos (18), Valaika (5). HR_Rosario (13), Nimmo (7), P.Alonso (48), Blackmon (29).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman W,3-2 7 4 0 0 1 7
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Avilán 1 1 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Melville L,2-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 2
Diehl 0 1 0 0 0 0
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Parsons 2 2 1 1 2 1
Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 0

Diehl pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:50. A_33,118 (50,398).

