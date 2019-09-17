N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hampson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Melville p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|004
|011
|—
|6
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_New York 2, Colorado 4. LOB_New York 3, Colorado 4. 2B_Ramos (18), Valaika (5). HR_Rosario (13), Nimmo (7), P.Alonso (48), Blackmon (29).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman W,3-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Avilán
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Melville L,2-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Diehl
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parsons
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Diehl pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:50. A_33,118 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.