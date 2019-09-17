Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

September 17, 2019 11:38 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 11 6 3 4
Nimmo cf-lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .210
McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .317
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
P.Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .264
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .293
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Frazier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244
Rosario ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .289
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Panik ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 8
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Blackmon rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .319
McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Hilliard cf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .195
Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Melville p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Diehl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Valaika ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York 000 004 011_6 11 0
Colorado 000 000 001_1 6 0

a-grounded out for Almonte in the 6th. b-singled for Stroman in the 8th. c-grounded out for Hilliard in the 8th. d-doubled for Parsons in the 8th.

LOB_New York 3, Colorado 4. 2B_Ramos (18), Valaika (5). HR_Rosario (13), off Melville; Nimmo (7), off Melville; P.Alonso (48), off Melville; Blackmon (29), off Avilán. RBIs_Rosario 2 (64), Nimmo (23), P.Alonso 2 (111), Frazier (67), Blackmon (79). CS_Blackmon (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Canó); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Story). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Colorado 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Conforto, Murphy. LIDP_Conforto. GIDP_Stroman, Rosario, P.Alonso, McMahon.

DP_New York 2 (Canó, Rosario, P.Alonso; Ramos, Rosario, Ramos); Colorado 4 (Story, McMahon, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy; Arenado, Murphy, Arenado; McMahon, Story, Murphy).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman W,3-2 7 4 0 0 1 7 95 3.86
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.45
Avilán 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 5.23
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Melville L,2-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 77 5.40
Diehl 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 27.00
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.00
Parsons 2 2 1 1 2 1 33 7.20
Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 10.50

Diehl pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:50. A_33,118 (50,398).

