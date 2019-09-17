N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|3
|4
|
|Nimmo cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|P.Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Panik ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.319
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Hilliard cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Hampson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Melville p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|000
|004
|011_6
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Almonte in the 6th. b-singled for Stroman in the 8th. c-grounded out for Hilliard in the 8th. d-doubled for Parsons in the 8th.
LOB_New York 3, Colorado 4. 2B_Ramos (18), Valaika (5). HR_Rosario (13), off Melville; Nimmo (7), off Melville; P.Alonso (48), off Melville; Blackmon (29), off Avilán. RBIs_Rosario 2 (64), Nimmo (23), P.Alonso 2 (111), Frazier (67), Blackmon (79). CS_Blackmon (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Canó); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Story). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Colorado 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Conforto, Murphy. LIDP_Conforto. GIDP_Stroman, Rosario, P.Alonso, McMahon.
DP_New York 2 (Canó, Rosario, P.Alonso; Ramos, Rosario, Ramos); Colorado 4 (Story, McMahon, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy; Arenado, Murphy, Arenado; McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman W,3-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|95
|3.86
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.45
|Avilán
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|5.23
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Melville L,2-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|77
|5.40
|Diehl
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27.00
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.00
|Parsons
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|7.20
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|10.50
Diehl pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:50. A_33,118 (50,398).
