N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 11 6 3 4 Nimmo cf-lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .210 McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .317 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 P.Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .264 Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .293 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Frazier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244 Rosario ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .289 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Panik ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .279

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 1 8 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Blackmon rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .319 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Hilliard cf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .195 Hampson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Melville p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Diehl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Valaika ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York 000 004 011_6 11 0 Colorado 000 000 001_1 6 0

a-grounded out for Almonte in the 6th. b-singled for Stroman in the 8th. c-grounded out for Hilliard in the 8th. d-doubled for Parsons in the 8th.

LOB_New York 3, Colorado 4. 2B_Ramos (18), Valaika (5). HR_Rosario (13), off Melville; Nimmo (7), off Melville; P.Alonso (48), off Melville; Blackmon (29), off Avilán. RBIs_Rosario 2 (64), Nimmo (23), P.Alonso 2 (111), Frazier (67), Blackmon (79). CS_Blackmon (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Canó); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Story). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Colorado 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Conforto, Murphy. LIDP_Conforto. GIDP_Stroman, Rosario, P.Alonso, McMahon.

DP_New York 2 (Canó, Rosario, P.Alonso; Ramos, Rosario, Ramos); Colorado 4 (Story, McMahon, Murphy; McMahon, Story, Murphy; Arenado, Murphy, Arenado; McMahon, Story, Murphy).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman W,3-2 7 4 0 0 1 7 95 3.86 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.45 Avilán 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 5.23

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Melville L,2-3 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 2 77 5.40 Diehl 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 27.00 Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.00 Parsons 2 2 1 1 2 1 33 7.20 Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 10.50

Diehl pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:50. A_33,118 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.