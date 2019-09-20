Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

September 20, 2019 10:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .222
McNeil 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .321
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .266
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
1-Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lagares cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .213
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .292
Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .251
J.Davis lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .302
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Panik 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
VanMeter lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .264
Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .226
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287
c-Colón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Mella p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 001 223_8 10 0
Cincinnati 000 000 001_1 7 1

a-flied out for Romano in the 8th. b-flied out for Díaz in the 9th. c-flied out for J.Iglesias in the 9th.

1-ran for Canó in the 8th.

E_Peraza (8). LOB_New York 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Canó (26), McNeil (36). HR_McNeil (23), off Castillo; Rosario (14), off Castillo; Alonso (50), off Romano; Aquino (17), off Familia. RBIs_McNeil 2 (73), Rosario 2 (66), Alonso 2 (115), Lagares (27), Conforto (84), Aquino (42). SB_J.Iglesias (6), Peraza (6), Aquino (5), VanMeter (9).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (J.Davis, Lowrie); Cincinnati 4 (Ervin, Votto, J.Iglesias, Suárez). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_VanMeter. GIDP_Ervin.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Panik, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 10-8 7 4 0 0 0 9 96 2.51
Brach 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.63
Avilán 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 5.23
Díaz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.80
Familia 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 6.11
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 15-7 7 3 3 3 3 7 103 3.25
Romano 1 3 2 2 1 2 33 9.26
Mella 1 4 3 3 2 0 31 27.00

Avilán pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Díaz 2-0. IBB_off Mella (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:06. A_20,576 (42,319).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off