N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf-lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .222 McNeil 3b 5 3 3 2 0 0 .321 Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .266 Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 1-Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lagares cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .213 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .292 Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 2 1 .251 J.Davis lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .302 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .286 deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Panik 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. VanMeter lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .264 Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .226 J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287 c-Colón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ervin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Mella p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York 000 001 223_8 10 0 Cincinnati 000 000 001_1 7 1

a-flied out for Romano in the 8th. b-flied out for Díaz in the 9th. c-flied out for J.Iglesias in the 9th.

1-ran for Canó in the 8th.

E_Peraza (8). LOB_New York 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Canó (26), McNeil (36). HR_McNeil (23), off Castillo; Rosario (14), off Castillo; Alonso (50), off Romano; Aquino (17), off Familia. RBIs_McNeil 2 (73), Rosario 2 (66), Alonso 2 (115), Lagares (27), Conforto (84), Aquino (42). SB_J.Iglesias (6), Peraza (6), Aquino (5), VanMeter (9).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (J.Davis, Lowrie); Cincinnati 4 (Ervin, Votto, J.Iglesias, Suárez). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_VanMeter. GIDP_Ervin.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Panik, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 10-8 7 4 0 0 0 9 96 2.51 Brach 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.63 Avilán 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 5.23 Díaz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.80 Familia 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 6.11

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 15-7 7 3 3 3 3 7 103 3.25 Romano 1 3 2 2 1 2 33 9.26 Mella 1 4 3 3 2 0 31 27.00

Avilán pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Díaz 2-0. IBB_off Mella (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:06. A_20,576 (42,319).

