N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|McNeil 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.266
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|1-Haggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.251
|J.Davis lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Panik 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|VanMeter lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|c-Colón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ervin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Mella p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|001
|223_8
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|1
a-flied out for Romano in the 8th. b-flied out for Díaz in the 9th. c-flied out for J.Iglesias in the 9th.
1-ran for Canó in the 8th.
E_Peraza (8). LOB_New York 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Canó (26), McNeil (36). HR_McNeil (23), off Castillo; Rosario (14), off Castillo; Alonso (50), off Romano; Aquino (17), off Familia. RBIs_McNeil 2 (73), Rosario 2 (66), Alonso 2 (115), Lagares (27), Conforto (84), Aquino (42). SB_J.Iglesias (6), Peraza (6), Aquino (5), VanMeter (9).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (J.Davis, Lowrie); Cincinnati 4 (Ervin, Votto, J.Iglesias, Suárez). RISP_New York 2 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_VanMeter. GIDP_Ervin.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Panik, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 10-8
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|96
|2.51
|Brach
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.63
|Avilán
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5.23
|Díaz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.80
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|6.11
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 15-7
|7
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|7
|103
|3.25
|Romano
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|9.26
|Mella
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|31
|27.00
Avilán pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Díaz 2-0. IBB_off Mella (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:06. A_20,576 (42,319).
