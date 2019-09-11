Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

September 11, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 4 9
Locastro lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .329
Vargas ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Almonte ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Leyba 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Flores 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .313
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .266
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Joseph c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Ray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Clarke p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamb ph-1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .206
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 11 9 4 5
Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .288
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Haggerty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266
Panik 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .280
McNeil 2b-3b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .325
Ramos c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .295
Rivera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
J.Davis lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .305
R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Frazier 3b-1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .239
Nimmo rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .208
Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .210
Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guillorme ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Arizona 000 000 000_0 7 0
New York 511 002 00x_9 11 0

a-grounded out for Andriese in the 2nd. b-grounded out for Matz in the 6th. c-singled for Hirano in the 7th. d-singled for Marte in the 7th. e-grounded out for Escobar in the 7th. f-struck out for Sewald in the 8th. g-lined out for Duplantier in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 11, New York 6. 2B_Marte (33), Locastro (10), Rosario (27), Lagares (12), McNeil (35), J.Davis (19). HR_Frazier (20), off Ray; Nimmo (5), off Ray; McNeil (20), off Clarke; Frazier (20), off Clarke; McNeil (20), off Hirano. RBIs_Ramos (72), J.Davis (50), Frazier 3 (65), Nimmo (19), McNeil 3 (68). SB_McNeil (5), Rosario (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Walker, Marte, Ahmed, Almonte, Vargas); New York 3 (Matz, Ramos). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Ramos. GIDP_Cron, Lagares.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Lamb); New York 1 (Frazier, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray L,12-8 2-3 5 5 5 0 1 28 4.30
Andriese 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.87
Clarke 4 3 2 2 2 3 60 5.40
Hirano 1 1 2 2 1 0 12 5.17
Duplantier 2 2 0 0 1 1 36 4.85
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz W,10-8 6 4 0 0 3 7 109 3.84
Familia 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 6.06
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.06
Bashlor 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 7.65

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0. HBP_Matz (Locastro), Ray (McNeil). WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:06. A_21,841 (41,922).

