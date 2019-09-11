N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|4
|9
|
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Vargas ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Almonte ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Leyba 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.266
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Rojas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Joseph c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Ray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Clarke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lamb ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|4
|5
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Haggerty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Panik 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|McNeil 2b-3b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.325
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Rivera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|J.Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|R.Davis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Frazier 3b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|Nimmo rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guillorme ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
|New York
|511
|002
|00x_9
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Andriese in the 2nd. b-grounded out for Matz in the 6th. c-singled for Hirano in the 7th. d-singled for Marte in the 7th. e-grounded out for Escobar in the 7th. f-struck out for Sewald in the 8th. g-lined out for Duplantier in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 11, New York 6. 2B_Marte (33), Locastro (10), Rosario (27), Lagares (12), McNeil (35), J.Davis (19). HR_Frazier (20), off Ray; Nimmo (5), off Ray; McNeil (20), off Clarke; Frazier (20), off Clarke; McNeil (20), off Hirano. RBIs_Ramos (72), J.Davis (50), Frazier 3 (65), Nimmo (19), McNeil 3 (68). SB_McNeil (5), Rosario (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Walker, Marte, Ahmed, Almonte, Vargas); New York 3 (Matz, Ramos). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Ramos. GIDP_Cron, Lagares.
DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Lamb); New York 1 (Frazier, Alonso).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray L,12-8
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|28
|4.30
|Andriese
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.87
|Clarke
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|60
|5.40
|Hirano
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|5.17
|Duplantier
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|4.85
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz W,10-8
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|109
|3.84
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.06
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.06
|Bashlor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|7.65
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0. HBP_Matz (Locastro), Ray (McNeil). WP_Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:06. A_21,841 (41,922).
