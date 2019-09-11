N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 4 9 Locastro lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .329 Vargas ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Almonte ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Leyba 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Flores 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .313 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .266 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Joseph c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Ray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Clarke p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lamb ph-1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .206

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 11 9 4 5 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .288 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Haggerty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alonso 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .266 Panik 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .280 McNeil 2b-3b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .325 Ramos c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .295 Rivera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 J.Davis lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .305 R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Frazier 3b-1b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .239 Nimmo rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .208 Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guillorme ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216

Arizona 000 000 000_0 7 0 New York 511 002 00x_9 11 0

a-grounded out for Andriese in the 2nd. b-grounded out for Matz in the 6th. c-singled for Hirano in the 7th. d-singled for Marte in the 7th. e-grounded out for Escobar in the 7th. f-struck out for Sewald in the 8th. g-lined out for Duplantier in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 11, New York 6. 2B_Marte (33), Locastro (10), Rosario (27), Lagares (12), McNeil (35), J.Davis (19). HR_Frazier (20), off Ray; Nimmo (5), off Ray; McNeil (20), off Clarke; Frazier (20), off Clarke; McNeil (20), off Hirano. RBIs_Ramos (72), J.Davis (50), Frazier 3 (65), Nimmo (19), McNeil 3 (68). SB_McNeil (5), Rosario (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Walker, Marte, Ahmed, Almonte, Vargas); New York 3 (Matz, Ramos). RISP_Arizona 0 for 10; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Ramos. GIDP_Cron, Lagares.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Lamb); New York 1 (Frazier, Alonso).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray L,12-8 2-3 5 5 5 0 1 28 4.30 Andriese 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.87 Clarke 4 3 2 2 2 3 60 5.40 Hirano 1 1 2 2 1 0 12 5.17 Duplantier 2 2 0 0 1 1 36 4.85

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz W,10-8 6 4 0 0 3 7 109 3.84 Familia 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 6.06 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.06 Bashlor 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 7.65

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 1-0. HBP_Matz (Locastro), Ray (McNeil). WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:06. A_21,841 (41,922).

