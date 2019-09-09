N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|13
|10
|2
|5
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Encarnación dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.286
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|1-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Tauchman lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Maybin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|0
|9
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|León c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|New York
|022
|220
|002_10
|13
|0
|Boston
|002
|200
|010_5
|9
|3
1-ran for Voit in the 8th.
E_Devers 3 (22). LOB_New York 7, Boston 2. 2B_Tauchman (18), Torres (23), Moreland (14), León (3). HR_Torres (35), off Porcello; Tauchman (13), off Porcello; Judge (21), off Brasier; Bradley Jr. (18), off Tanaka; Betts (27), off Ottavino. RBIs_Torres 4 (83), Judge 2 (47), Sánchez (77), Tauchman 2 (47), Encarnación (33), Bradley Jr. 2 (53), Moreland (50), León (17), Betts (77). SB_Torres (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Encarnación, LeMahieu, Urshela); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP_New York 5 for 12; Boston 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Sánchez. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_New York 2 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit; Torres, Gregorius, Voit).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|80
|4.53
|Green, W, 3-4
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|37
|4.60
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.76
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.63
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 12-12
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|0
|1
|73
|5.83
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.55
|Kelley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.91
|Chacín
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Smith
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|5.28
|Walden
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|25
|3.38
|Velázquez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.51
Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-1, Taylor 1-0, Velázquez 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:48. A_35,681 (37,731).
