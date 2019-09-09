Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5

September 9, 2019 12:04 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 10 13 10 2 5
LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .328
Judge rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .269
Gregorius ss 4 2 0 0 1 0 .248
Sánchez c 5 1 0 1 0 1 .234
Encarnación dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .248
Torres 2b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .286
Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Tauchman lf 2 2 2 2 0 0 .277
Maybin lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 5 0 9
Betts rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .291
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .307
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Holt 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .316
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .249
León c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .191
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .219
New York 022 220 002_10 13 0
Boston 002 200 010_5 9 3

1-ran for Voit in the 8th.

E_Devers 3 (22). LOB_New York 7, Boston 2. 2B_Tauchman (18), Torres (23), Moreland (14), León (3). HR_Torres (35), off Porcello; Tauchman (13), off Porcello; Judge (21), off Brasier; Bradley Jr. (18), off Tanaka; Betts (27), off Ottavino. RBIs_Torres 4 (83), Judge 2 (47), Sánchez (77), Tauchman 2 (47), Encarnación (33), Bradley Jr. 2 (53), Moreland (50), León (17), Betts (77). SB_Torres (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Encarnación, LeMahieu, Urshela); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP_New York 5 for 12; Boston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Sánchez. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_New York 2 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit; Torres, Gregorius, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 4 8 4 4 0 2 80 4.53
Green, W, 3-4 3 0 0 0 0 5 37 4.60
Ottavino 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 1.76
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.63
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, L, 12-12 4 7 6 6 0 1 73 5.83
Brasier 1-3 2 2 1 0 1 19 5.55
Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.91
Chacín 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00
Smith 2 2 0 0 0 2 33 5.28
Walden 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 25 3.38
Velázquez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.51

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 2-1, Taylor 1-0, Velázquez 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:48. A_35,681 (37,731).

