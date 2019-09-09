Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5

September 9, 2019 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 10 13 10 Totals 34 5 9 5
LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 1
Judge rf 5 1 2 2 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 4 2 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 5 1 0 1 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Encarnación dh 5 1 3 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 5 2 3 4 Holt 2b 4 1 2 0
Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 1
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 León c 3 1 2 1
1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 2 2 2 2
Maybin lf 2 0 1 0
New York 022 220 002 10
Boston 002 200 010 5

E_Devers 3 (22). DP_New York 2, Boston 0. LOB_New York 7, Boston 2. 2B_Tauchman (18), Torres (23), Moreland (14), León (3). HR_Torres (35), Tauchman (13), Judge (21), Bradley Jr. (18), Betts (27). SB_Torres (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka 4 8 4 4 0 2
Green, W, 3-4 3 0 0 0 0 5
Ottavino 1 1 1 1 0 0
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Porcello, L, 12-12 4 7 6 6 0 1
Brasier 1-3 2 2 1 0 1
Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chacín 1 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 2 2 0 0 0 2
Walden 1-3 1 2 1 1 0
Velázquez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:48. A_35,681 (37,731).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US