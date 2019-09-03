Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

September 3, 2019 9:25 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 13
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Heineman rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .209
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274
Solak dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Santana 1b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Kiner-Falefa 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .242
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 10 11 10 2 7
LeMahieu 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .331
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .275
Frazier rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Gregorius ss 4 2 1 3 0 0 .253
Sánchez c 3 3 2 3 0 1 .237
Encarnación dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .245
Gardner cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .249
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Wade 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234
Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Texas 000 000 001_1 3 0
New York 200 006 20x_10 11 0

LOB_Texas 3, New York 3. HR_Heineman (1), off Loaisiga; Sánchez (34), off Vólquez; Gregorius (14), off Jurado; Sánchez (34), off Jurado; Gardner (20), off Hernández; Encarnación (10), off Montero. RBIs_Heineman (3), Sánchez 3 (74), Gregorius 3 (50), Gardner 2 (57), Encarnación 2 (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; New York 1 (Tauchman). RISP_Texas 0 for 0; New York 1 for 2.

LIDP_Tauchman. GIDP_DeShields.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Santana, Kiner-Falefa); New York 1 (Wade, Gregorius, Voit).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vólquez, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0 27 7.45
Jurado 4 7 5 5 0 3 57 5.40
Hernández 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 1.59
Montero 1 1 2 2 0 1 17 2.25
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 4.30
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 12-6 7 1 0 0 1 12 95 4.16
Loaisiga 2 2 1 1 1 1 36 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-1. HBP_Montero (Sánchez). PB_Trevino (1).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:36. A_33,711 (47,309).

