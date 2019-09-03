N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|13
|
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Heineman rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Guzmán 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Santana 1b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|10
|2
|7
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Frazier rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Sánchez c
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.237
|Encarnación dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Texas
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|0
|New York
|200
|006
|20x_10
|11
|0
LOB_Texas 3, New York 3. HR_Heineman (1), off Loaisiga; Sánchez (34), off Vólquez; Gregorius (14), off Jurado; Sánchez (34), off Jurado; Gardner (20), off Hernández; Encarnación (10), off Montero. RBIs_Heineman (3), Sánchez 3 (74), Gregorius 3 (50), Gardner 2 (57), Encarnación 2 (29).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; New York 1 (Tauchman). RISP_Texas 0 for 0; New York 1 for 2.
LIDP_Tauchman. GIDP_DeShields.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Santana, Kiner-Falefa); New York 1 (Wade, Gregorius, Voit).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vólquez, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|7.45
|Jurado
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|57
|5.40
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|1.59
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|2.25
|Leclerc
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.30
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 12-6
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|95
|4.16
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|4.84
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-1. HBP_Montero (Sánchez). PB_Trevino (1).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:36. A_33,711 (47,309).
