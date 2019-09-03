Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

September 3, 2019 9:25 pm
 
Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 34 10 11 10
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 5 1 1 0
Heineman rf 1 1 1 1 Judge rf 3 1 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier rf 0 0 0 0
Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 2 1 3
Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 3 2 3
Solak dh 4 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 4 2 2 2
Santana 1b-ss 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 2
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 2 0 1 0 Wade 2b 4 0 2 0
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 4 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 001 1
New York 200 006 20x 10

DP_Texas 1, New York 1. LOB_Texas 3, New York 3. HR_Heineman (1), Sánchez 2 (34), Gregorius (14), Gardner (20), Encarnación (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Vólquez L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0
Jurado 4 7 5 5 0 3
Hernández 1 1 1 1 1 1
Montero 1 1 2 2 0 1
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Paxton W,12-6 7 1 0 0 1 12
Loaisiga 2 2 1 1 1 1

Jurado pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Montero (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:36. A_33,711 (47,309).

