N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|13
|19
|13
|4
|6
|
|LeMahieu dh
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Frazier rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Torres ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Wade ss-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Voit 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.282
|b-Ford ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Urshela 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Gardner cf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.248
|1-Valera pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Maybin lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Higashioka c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|9
|
|Bichette ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|a-Ureña ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Alford rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|2-Fisher pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Drury 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.155
|New York
|011
|133
|004_13
|19
|1
|Toronto
|000
|010
|002_3
|9
|1
a-flied out for Bichette in the 7th. b-homered for Voit in the 9th.
1-ran for Gardner in the 8th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.
E_Torres (18), Guerrero Jr. (17). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gardner (25), Voit (21), Higashioka (5), Frazier (13), Gurriel Jr. (19), Drury (19), Ureña (4). HR_Gardner (25), off Waguespack; Gardner (25), off Stewart; Torres (37), off Stewart; Voit (21), off Stewart; Ford (11), off Shafer. RBIs_Gardner 5 (66), Voit 2 (61), Torres 2 (87), Estrada (12), Wade (9), Ford 2 (19), Bichette (19), Ureña 2 (2). CS_Judge (2). SF_Bichette.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Estrada, Judge, Higashioka); Toronto 5 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Jansen, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_New York 5 for 16; Toronto 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Urshela, Wade, Jansen. LIDP_Urshela, Wade.
DP_Toronto 3 (Jansen, Drury, Jansen; Drury, Guerrero Jr., Drury; Drury, Alford, Smoak, Alford).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 14-6
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|101
|3.88
|Gearrin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.59
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.56
|Dull
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|32
|19.29
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waguespack, L, 4-5
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|73
|4.70
|Stewart
|2
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
|57
|6.27
|Adam
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.94
|Luciano
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.28
|Romano
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.23
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|36
|3.79
Inherited runners-scored_Stewart 2-0, Adam 1-0, Shafer 1-0. HBP_Waguespack (Estrada), Paxton (Gurriel Jr.), Stewart (Torres).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:47. A_26,308 (53,506).
