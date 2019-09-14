N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 13 19 13 4 6 LeMahieu dh 6 1 4 0 0 0 .329 Judge rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .272 Frazier rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Torres ss 3 2 1 2 0 1 .286 Wade ss-lf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .243 Voit 1b 3 3 2 2 2 0 .282 b-Ford ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .238 Urshela 3b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .326 Gardner cf 5 2 3 5 0 0 .248 1-Valera pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Maybin lf-cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .279 Higashioka c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Estrada 2b-ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 3 9 Bichette ss 1 0 0 1 1 0 .311 a-Ureña ph-ss 2 0 1 2 0 0 .255 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Alford rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .283 2-Fisher pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Hernández lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Drury 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .222 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .206 Davis cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .155

New York 011 133 004_13 19 1 Toronto 000 010 002_3 9 1

a-flied out for Bichette in the 7th. b-homered for Voit in the 9th.

1-ran for Gardner in the 8th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.

E_Torres (18), Guerrero Jr. (17). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gardner (25), Voit (21), Higashioka (5), Frazier (13), Gurriel Jr. (19), Drury (19), Ureña (4). HR_Gardner (25), off Waguespack; Gardner (25), off Stewart; Torres (37), off Stewart; Voit (21), off Stewart; Ford (11), off Shafer. RBIs_Gardner 5 (66), Voit 2 (61), Torres 2 (87), Estrada (12), Wade (9), Ford 2 (19), Bichette (19), Ureña 2 (2). CS_Judge (2). SF_Bichette.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Estrada, Judge, Higashioka); Toronto 5 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Jansen, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_New York 5 for 16; Toronto 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Wade, Jansen. LIDP_Urshela, Wade.

DP_Toronto 3 (Jansen, Drury, Jansen; Drury, Guerrero Jr., Drury; Drury, Alford, Smoak, Alford).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 14-6 5 3 1 1 2 3 101 3.88 Gearrin 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 5.59 Loaisiga 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 4.56 Dull 1 3 2 2 1 3 32 19.29

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waguespack, L, 4-5 3 2-3 7 3 3 2 4 73 4.70 Stewart 2 5 6 6 1 2 57 6.27 Adam 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.94 Luciano 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 6.28 Romano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.23 Shafer 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 36 3.79

Inherited runners-scored_Stewart 2-0, Adam 1-0, Shafer 1-0. HBP_Waguespack (Estrada), Paxton (Gurriel Jr.), Stewart (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:47. A_26,308 (53,506).

