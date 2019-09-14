Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

September 14, 2019 7:06 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 13 19 13 Totals 35 3 9 3
LeMahieu dh 6 1 4 0 Bichette ss 1 0 0 1
Judge rf 4 1 1 0 Ureña ph-ss 2 0 1 2
Frazier rf 1 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0
Torres ss 3 2 1 2 Alford rf 2 0 1 0
Wade ss-lf 2 0 0 1 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 2 0
Voit 1b 3 3 2 2 Fisher pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Ford ph-1b 1 1 1 2 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 6 0 2 0 Hernández lf 4 0 1 0
Gardner cf 5 2 3 5 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Valera pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Drury 2b 4 2 2 0
Maybin lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Jansen c 3 1 0 0
Higashioka c 5 1 1 0 Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Estrada 2b-ss 4 1 2 1
New York 011 133 004 13
Toronto 000 010 002 3

E_Torres (18), Guerrero Jr. (17). DP_New York 0, Toronto 3. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gardner (25), Voit (21), Higashioka (5), Frazier (13), Gurriel Jr. (19), Drury (19), Ureña (4). HR_Gardner 2 (25), Torres (37), Voit (21), Ford (11). SF_Bichette (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Paxton W,14-6 5 3 1 1 2 3
Gearrin 1 2 0 0 0 1
Loaisiga 2 1 0 0 0 2
Dull 1 3 2 2 1 3
Toronto
Waguespack L,4-5 3 2-3 7 3 3 2 4
Stewart 2 5 6 6 1 2
Adam 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Luciano 1 2 0 0 0 0
Romano 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Shafer 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0

Stewart pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Waguespack (Estrada), Paxton (Gurriel Jr.), Stewart (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:47. A_26,308 (53,506).

