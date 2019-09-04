Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

September 4, 2019 9:55 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 2 13
Choo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Solak 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .320
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .196
Heineman cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .191
Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .200
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .159
a-DeShields ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 6 4 5 10
Gardner cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .248
Judge rf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .275
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Encarnación 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Ford dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283
Tauchman lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276
Romine c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .267
Wade 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Texas 000 000 001_1 7 0
New York 002 101 00x_4 6 0

a-flied out for Mathis in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 7, New York 7. 2B_Romine (9). HR_Odor (22), off Gearrin; Judge (20), off Lynn; Torres (34), off Lynn. RBIs_Odor (71), Judge 2 (45), Torres (79), Romine (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Santana, Guzmán, Solak); New York 3 (Judge 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Calhoun.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 14-10 5 5 3 3 3 7 108 3.81
Guerrieri 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 20 4.57
Gibaut 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 1.08
Farrell 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.38
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green 2 2 0 0 1 4 39 4.84
Cessa, W, 2-1 3 2 0 0 0 3 33 3.82
Ottavino, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.66
Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.11
Britton 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.11
Gearrin 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 2-0. WP_Kahnle, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:05. A_36,082 (47,309).

