N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|13
|
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Solak 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Heineman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|a-DeShields ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|5
|10
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.275
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Encarnación 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Tauchman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Romine c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Wade 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Texas
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|0
|New York
|002
|101
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-flied out for Mathis in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 7, New York 7. 2B_Romine (9). HR_Odor (22), off Gearrin; Judge (20), off Lynn; Torres (34), off Lynn. RBIs_Odor (71), Judge 2 (45), Torres (79), Romine (32).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Santana, Guzmán, Solak); New York 3 (Judge 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Calhoun.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 14-10
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|108
|3.81
|Guerrieri
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|4.57
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.08
|Farrell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|39
|4.84
|Cessa, W, 2-1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|3.82
|Ottavino, H, 28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.66
|Kahnle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.11
|Britton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.11
|Gearrin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 2-0. WP_Kahnle, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:05. A_36,082 (47,309).
