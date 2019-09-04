Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 1

September 4, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 30 4 6 4
Choo dh 4 0 1 0 Gardner cf 2 1 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 2
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Solak 3b 4 0 2 0 Encarnación 1b 4 0 0 0
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 Ford dh 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1
Heineman cf 4 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 3 1 1 0
Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 0 Romine c 4 0 2 1
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 Wade 3b 2 0 0 0
DeShields ph 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 001 1
New York 002 101 00x 4

LOB_Texas 7, New York 7. 2B_Romine (9). HR_Odor (22), Judge (20), Torres (34).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn L,14-10 5 5 3 3 3 7
Guerrieri 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Gibaut 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Farrell 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Green 2 2 0 0 1 4
Cessa W,2-1 3 2 0 0 0 3
Ottavino H,28 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 3
Britton 1 1 0 0 1 0
Gearrin 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Kahnle, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:05. A_36,082 (47,309).

