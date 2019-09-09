N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 34 0 7 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 1 Betts rf 5 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 2 0 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 0 2 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Encarnación 1b 5 0 1 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Voit dh 5 0 2 1 Vázquez c 4 0 2 0 Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 Travis 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 M.Hrnández ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 Holt 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 Romine c 2 3 2 1 Owings ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 3 0

New York 000 010 301 — 5 Boston 000 000 000 — 0

LOB_New York 10, Boston 10. 2B_Torres (24), Voit (19), Romine (10), Judge (16), Urshela (33), Bradley Jr. (23). HR_Romine (7), Urshela (19). SF_Torres (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Paxton W,13-6 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 7 Britton 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lyons 1 1 0 0 0 1

Boston Rodríguez L,17-6 6 5 1 1 1 9 Hernandez 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Kelley 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Lakins 1 1 0 0 0 1 Shawaryn 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:25. A_35,884 (37,731).

