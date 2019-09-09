N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Hrnández ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|2
|3
|2
|1
|
|Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Hernández lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|New York
|000
|010
|301
|—
|5
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_New York 10, Boston 10. 2B_Torres (24), Voit (19), Romine (10), Judge (16), Urshela (33), Bradley Jr. (23). HR_Romine (7), Urshela (19). SF_Torres (6).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paxton W,13-6
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Britton
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lyons
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez L,17-6
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Hernandez
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Kelley
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lakins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shawaryn
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Brewer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:25. A_35,884 (37,731).
