N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 7 8 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .328 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Sánchez c 2 2 1 2 2 1 .237 Encarnación dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .238 Torres 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .283 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .251 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .274 Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .271

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 1 9 Betts cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Martinez rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .310 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Travis dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231 a-M.Hernández ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .313

New York 000 400 001_5 9 0 Boston 000 000 001_1 5 0

a-singled for Travis in the 8th.

LOB_New York 11, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (12), Sánchez (12), Torres (22), Voit (18), Encarnación (11). HR_Encarnación (11), off Brewer; Martinez (35), off Chapman. RBIs_Sánchez 2 (76), Encarnación 3 (32), Martinez (94). SB_Gardner (10).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Tauchman, Encarnación, LeMahieu, Gardner); Boston 1 (Betts). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Boston 0 for 2.

GIDP_LeMahieu, Devers.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu, Voit); Boston 1 (Devers, Holt, Moreland).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 12-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 1 7 92 5.10 Ottavino 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.64 Kahnle 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 3.09 Britton, H, 29 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.09 Chapman 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 2.35

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lakins 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.15 Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 10.50 Weber, L, 2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 4.33 Brewer 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 19 4.53 Kelley 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 0.00 Velázquez 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 5.58 Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.67 Shawaryn 2 3 1 1 1 2 39 7.98

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-0, Brewer 2-2. HBP_Shawaryn (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:29. A_36,619 (37,731).

