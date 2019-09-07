Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

September 7, 2019 7:43 pm
 
1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 7 8
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .328
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .252
Sánchez c 2 2 1 2 2 1 .237
Encarnación dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .238
Torres 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .283
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .251
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .274
Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .271
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 9
Betts cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Martinez rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .310
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Travis dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231
a-M.Hernández ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .313
New York 000 400 001_5 9 0
Boston 000 000 001_1 5 0

a-singled for Travis in the 8th.

LOB_New York 11, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (12), Sánchez (12), Torres (22), Voit (18), Encarnación (11). HR_Encarnación (11), off Brewer; Martinez (35), off Chapman. RBIs_Sánchez 2 (76), Encarnación 3 (32), Martinez (94). SB_Gardner (10).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Tauchman, Encarnación, LeMahieu, Gardner); Boston 1 (Betts). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Boston 0 for 2.

GIDP_LeMahieu, Devers.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu, Voit); Boston 1 (Devers, Holt, Moreland).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 12-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 1 7 92 5.10
Ottavino 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.64
Kahnle 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 3.09
Britton, H, 29 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.09
Chapman 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 2.35
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lakins 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.15
Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 10.50
Weber, L, 2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 4.33
Brewer 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 19 4.53
Kelley 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 0.00
Velázquez 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 5.58
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.67
Shawaryn 2 3 1 1 1 2 39 7.98

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-0, Brewer 2-2. HBP_Shawaryn (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:29. A_36,619 (37,731).

