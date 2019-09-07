N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|7
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Sánchez c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.237
|Encarnación dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|9
|
|Betts cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Martinez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Travis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-M.Hernández ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|New York
|000
|400
|001_5
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|0
a-singled for Travis in the 8th.
LOB_New York 11, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (12), Sánchez (12), Torres (22), Voit (18), Encarnación (11). HR_Encarnación (11), off Brewer; Martinez (35), off Chapman. RBIs_Sánchez 2 (76), Encarnación 3 (32), Martinez (94). SB_Gardner (10).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Tauchman, Encarnación, LeMahieu, Gardner); Boston 1 (Betts). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Boston 0 for 2.
GIDP_LeMahieu, Devers.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu, Voit); Boston 1 (Devers, Holt, Moreland).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 12-8
|6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|5.10
|Ottavino
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.64
|Kahnle
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.09
|Britton, H, 29
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.09
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.35
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lakins
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|4.15
|Poyner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|10.50
|Weber, L, 2-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4.33
|Brewer
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|4.53
|Kelley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|0.00
|Velázquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|5.58
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.67
|Shawaryn
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|7.98
Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-0, Brewer 2-2. HBP_Shawaryn (Sánchez).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:29. A_36,619 (37,731).
