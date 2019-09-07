Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

September 7, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 31 1 5 1
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 Betts cf 3 0 1 0
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 2 2 1 2 Martinez rf 4 1 1 1
Encarnación dh 5 1 2 3 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 5 0 2 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 Travis dh 2 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 M.Hrnández ph-dh 1 0 1 0
Holt 2b 3 0 0 0
New York 000 400 001 5
Boston 000 000 001 1

DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 11, Boston 4. 2B_Gregorius (12), Sánchez (12), Torres (22), Voit (18), Encarnación (11). HR_Encarnación (11), Martinez (35). SB_Gardner (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ W,12-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 1 7
Ottavino 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Britton H,29 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 1 1 1 0 0
Boston
Lakins 2 0 0 0 0 3
Poyner 1 0 0 0 0 0
Weber L,2-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Brewer 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Kelley 1 0 0 0 2 0
Velázquez 1 1 0 0 2 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Shawaryn 2 3 1 1 1 2

HBP_Shawaryn (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

Advertisement

T_3:29. A_36,619 (37,731).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US