The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

September 1, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Oakland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 4 4 4 Totals 28 5 6 5
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 2 0
M.Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Torres 2b 3 0 1 1
Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Davis dh 3 1 2 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 2
Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 2 0 0 0
Grossman ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1
Profar lf 2 1 0 0 Frazier dh 2 0 0 0
Brown lf 1 0 0 0 Ford ph-dh 1 1 1 1
Neuse 2b 3 0 1 2 Tauchman lf 2 1 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 1
Oakland 000 000 310 4
New York 000 000 032 5

DP_Oakland 1, New York 2. LOB_Oakland 5, New York 6. 2B_Davis (8), Neuse (0). HR_Olson (27), Gardner (18), Ford (9). SF_Torres (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 5 1 0 0 3 5
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman H,6 1 0 1 1 2 1
Trivino 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Hendriks L,4-1 BS,17-21 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
New York
Happ 6 1 0 0 4 5
Dull 1 2 3 3 2 1
Adams 1 1 1 1 0 2
Ottavino W,5-4 1 0 0 0 1 1

Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:17. A_42,860 (47,309).

